Is it true that things atrophy when...

I think it was on T-nation when someone told me that if I neglect, for example, my cardio fitness back in my twenties, that aspect of my fitness gets much weaker in my thirties. At the same time, lots of people (like in Sherdog) tell me to man up and that I actually am just being lazy for having bad cardio and that I should just suck it up and train more.

Strength training and strength gains feel smooth for me, but I am always out of breath. Did my cardio atrophy? Or am I just imagining things?
 
Not sure if I understand the question right: you didn't do cardio in your twenties, you're not doing cardio now (in your thirties) and you are now surprised that if anything, your cardio is getting worse rather than better?

In short, yes, that will happen, even more so as you age. Use it or lose it, it's true at any age. If you had been a cross-country runner in your teens, stopped running at 19 and spent your early 20ies on a couch, your cardio would also be bad at 25. And if you stopped lifting now and spent the next 15 years only running, you would be able to lift less weight.
Now, in all fairness, it seems different people lose different aspects at different speeds. For example, I found that if I dont't do certain types of cardio, my ability there degrades FAST - like MUCH worse in a couple of months. On the other hand, my strength tends to stay about the same (90-95%, depending on the lift) after not lifting for a couple of years. Conversely, my flexibility in the hips seems to stay much the same (I have been 15 cm away from full side splits since my late teens, which is the last time I trained for that), but the flexibility of my Achilles tendons reduces over time, and my shoulders tighten up really quickly. YMMV.
Being aware of these things (including judging how much both maintainance and improvements cost me in terms of recovery, and knowing how quickly I can bring things back up to speed) is part of the reasoning how I tend to prioritize my training.
 
Not sure if I understand the question right: you didn't do cardio in your twenties, you're not doing cardio now (in your thirties) and you are now surprised that if anything, your cardio is getting worse rather than better?

In short, yes, that will happen, even more so as you age. Use it or lose it, it's true at any age. If you had been a cross-country runner in your teens, stopped running at 19 and spent your early 20ies on a couch, your cardio would also be bad at 25. And if you stopped lifting now and spent the next 15 years only running, you would be able to lift less weight.
Now, in all fairness, it seems different people lose different aspects at different speeds. For example, I found that if I dont't do certain types of cardio, my ability there degrades FAST - like MUCH worse in a couple of months. On the other hand, my strength tends to stay about the same (90-95%, depending on the lift) after not lifting for a couple of years. Conversely, my flexibility in the hips seems to stay much the same (I have been 15 cm away from full side splits since my late teens, which is the last time I trained for that), but the flexibility of my Achilles tendons reduces over time, and my shoulders tighten up really quickly. YMMV.
Being aware of these things (including judging how much both maintainance and improvements cost me in terms of recovery, and knowing how quickly I can bring things back up to speed) is part of the reasoning how I tend to prioritize my training.
Thanks.

I think for most people, their strength gains stay with them for much longer than their aerobic fitness.

My question has the age aspect to it. I am not talking about losing fitness from 20 to 25 because of detraining. I am talking about losing fitness from age 20 to 30 because you've never trained it.
 
My question has the age aspect to it. I am not talking about losing fitness from 20 to 25 because of detraining. I am talking about losing fitness from age 20 to 30 because you've never trained it.
Not sure whether that is such a big difference. Many people (especially our generation, not so sure about kids these days) led a reasonably active life in their teens. We had to walk or bike to places because we didn't have money for the bus or helicopter parents to pick us up, and relaxing with friends meant playing basketball, soccer etc. When I was in university, I observed that for most people in my student home, that gradually decreased. On the other hand, I trained more and rode my racing bike for an average of 20 miles per day on average just to commute. I kept most of that up, and still see a day without moving as a wasted day. As a result, I am way fitter at 37 than I was at 19 and serve as constant frustration for the 25 year-olds on the mat (recently, an Iranian kid told me I looked like GSP with my shirt off - made my day), while most people seem to be shadows of their former selves by then. Truth be told, I know I have to be - I've had so many injuries over the last 25 years that I would probably simply fall apart if I didn't keep up my fitness and maintained my weight.
 
No it doesn't become weaker but as you age it does become harder to make certain adaptations leading to an overall decrease. This is all combined between loss of strength, flexibility, weight gain etc.

You are 34. The studies are in 60-80 year olds.

You have half a lifetime (50 years) to do some basic cardio.

The leading cause of death is heart attacks, 3 of the next 4 are also mitigated by doing some basic cardio.

Do your long steady state work. You are just unfit.
 
you don´t got cardio cause you don´t train cardio. Plus you eat rather unhealthy. Cardio is like starting to bench. At the begining 100 pounds will feel very hard. So you start from 1. Just do it and don´t be too disapointed how bad it is. You got a whole year for it to become semi decent. Just build on it.
 
That's kind of comforting. Thanks.

It's just a little hard to believe I'm "unfit" when I strength train with a lot more volume than most guys do, albeit it takes longer for me to recover.
 
Thanks bro.

I should maybe start with walking more.
 
Do you ? You do 3 exercises for 3-8 work sets from what you have posted.

Your volume is less than the average soccer mum gym class. If you wanted to argue intensity maybe, but you probably hit less than 50 reps a session when you break it down. Once I realised this, I stopped thinking strength training made me fit.

Do some easy longer distance MAF style cardio. It will raise your work capacity and allow you to do more strength work.
 
I like OP but it is a pretty funny thread

Look Hanma.. we’re both fat here. Not only do our body’s weigh a shit ton more then the average person.. our hearts have to pump blood through all that mass

So even if you’re stronger then you were before that’s only helping your body with the first part — carrying the mass..

Your body can also adapt to build more pathways to pump blood.. it can be more efficient.. still has to go through the fat though. as you work on cardio and lose weight your body will develop those arteries, veins and whatnot and your cardio should improve pretty substantially
 
Cardio fucking sucks. We all want to make excuses, weight, age, training regimine, etc. But it gets better with reps.

When I was training up for that fucking coward @Deaths Head i took my cardio from being exhausted after a 2 mile run to feeling the same at 5 miles in approximately 6 weeks.

Most of us have taken a serious injury that forces us to start over from ground zero. But I believe the more times you do that cycle the easier it becomes. Cardio memory is the same as muscle memory.

BTW some of my best cardio workouts have been with weights and NOT running. OP likes to lift. I know we all hate crossfit but I did a FRAN competition with a buddy that almost killed me. I felt like my heart was going to explode.
 
Thanks for the inspiration.
 
Take things into consideration.

In my previous training program, I would go from push presses, followed by paused front squats, followed by clean pulls. Each exercise is four sets of 2 to 3 reps, with weights close to my 5 rep max. Just one minute break before starting the next set, even as I transition to the next exercise. Every workout was a volume PR of some sorts.

It's high volume if we consider the short rest, the intensity (weight lifted), and the fact that it's three exercises totaling 12 sets. I meet younger guys who do more volume but nowhere near the intensity. I can finish the whole thing just fine. It's just that it takes three days for me to fully recover from it.

Also, 3 sets of push presses for 5 reps is more exhausting than 3 sets of strict presses for the same number of reps per set. Same thing with front squats versus leg presses.

I am broke right now. But I'd love to take any of you guys on on a workout versus workout video. Who can handle more volume/intensity, et cetera. I am well adapted to the stuff that I do.
 
As you said that's intensity not volume. Your training isn't high volume. 4 sets of 2-3 reps on the high end is 12 reps per exercise. 12x3 is 36 with some left over sets to warm up.

You are confusing volume with intensity. If you need a full 3 days to recover then you need to look at doing something a bit different for that second session in the week to build some volume which will lead to an increase in ability to recover more.

3 sets of push presses is only more exhausting because you use more weight, leading to a higher intensity session.

If you are so set on doing the program as you in terms of weights, then increase your rest periods as another form of dropping the intensity.

If you want to compete in a workout video go do a Hyrox comp or Crossfit Named WOD.

Otherwise just go for a long walk or jog 1-3 x a week.
 
That’s not volume that’s intensity.. as Maximus said

That’s a total of what —- 40 seconds of actual anaerobic activity?
 
