Is it true that things atrophy when...

Not sure if I understand the question right: you didn't do cardio in your twenties, you're not doing cardio now (in your thirties) and you are now surprised that if anything, your cardio is getting worse rather than better?



In short, yes, that will happen, even more so as you age. Use it or lose it, it's true at any age. If you had been a cross-country runner in your teens, stopped running at 19 and spent your early 20ies on a couch, your cardio would also be bad at 25. And if you stopped lifting now and spent the next 15 years only running, you would be able to lift less weight.

Now, in all fairness, it seems different people lose different aspects at different speeds. For example, I found that if I dont't do certain types of cardio, my ability there degrades FAST - like MUCH worse in a couple of months. On the other hand, my strength tends to stay about the same (90-95%, depending on the lift) after not lifting for a couple of years. Conversely, my flexibility in the hips seems to stay much the same (I have been 15 cm away from full side splits since my late teens, which is the last time I trained for that), but the flexibility of my Achilles tendons reduces over time, and my shoulders tighten up really quickly. YMMV.

Being aware of these things (including judging how much both maintainance and improvements cost me in terms of recovery, and knowing how quickly I can bring things back up to speed) is part of the reasoning how I tend to prioritize my training.