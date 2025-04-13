Is it true Chandler told Paddy to "finish the fight?"

I've seen a couple of people saying as Paddy first started pouring it on, Chandler told Paddy to "finish the fight."

That's obviously very disturbing and very sketchy and there's two ways I could interpret it...

1. Chandler was begging for mercy and wanted Paddy to finish the fight via choke or something else Chandler could tap to. Paddy was beating him to a pulp and obviously wanted to hurt Chandler bad, for whatever reason.

Or...

2. There was an agreed upon time Paddy was supposed to win. I personally believe Chandler is paid to lose certain fights to help push others forward. Paddy has star potential, so maybe they used Chandler to push his brand.

If I'm not mistaken, Chandler quit a fight in Bellator due to strikes? Chandler was actually standing when he quit, if I remember correctly. Yes, he's tough, but he has quit in him and I wouldn't be surprised if he was begging Paddy for mercy. It's obviously extremely sad and pitiful to beg for mercy, but he'd still kick a lot of our asses.
 
If you watch the fight again, there were several times where Chandler appeared to be saying things to Paddy as they were on the ground at times in the fight. It seemed like the shit they do in the WWE.
 
oh-boy-here-we-go-again.gif
 
