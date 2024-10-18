Elections Is it too late for replace Kamala with another candidate?

Do you think it's too late for Democrats to replace Kamala with another candidate? I saw a sign to vote for Biden in 2024. They havent taken it down yet and replaced with a Kamal sign. Kamala has been unpopular. Staying out of sight strategy helped temporarily, now she's in a rush to do more public stuff, but that has done the opposite effect of what her campaign had hoped.

At this stage of the elections, is it too late to replace her with a more popular and likeable candidate like Newsome for instance?
 
