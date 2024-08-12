Law Is It Time That AIPAC Register as a Foreign Agent? Long Past Time Perhaps?

I am guessing that 'both sides' and anyone from anywhere, really, can all agree here. Just common sense, no?

If unfamiliar, please, familiarize yourself with the The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) (22 U.S.C. § 611 et seq.) also called the Foreign Principal Registration Act of 1938.

I mean in what world is it sensible for a nation allow another nation to openly bribe their own politicians? And why not have our supposed politicians who fill their bank accounts with foreign blood money, to register as foreign agents as well?

For anyone having trouble trying to figure out how this is even a thing and how it is possible that they still have not registered, the following timeline should help.

I couldn't figure it out so I dove in, head first. And, I've never really bought into to crazy conspiracy theories, but when this all heated up, it was back in the 60s, and guess which brothers were aggressively standing up to the AZC or AIPAC?

October 31, 1962:
The United States made our intentions known...
P6100132.jpg


June 28, 1963:
Wall Street Journal breaks the story in America...
P6100060.jpg


October 11, 1963:
Papers sent...
P6100033.jpg


And then on November 22, 1963:

Cx3qt8LWQAAUkxO.jpg


And it all went away.

I guess it's important to know that he was going after Dimona as well...

Kennedy Warned Israeli Leaders in 1963 That U.S. “Commitment and Support” Could be “Seriously Jeopardized” Absent Inspection of Dimona Reactor.

U.S. Intelligence Estimated That by Mid-1960s Dimona Could Produce Enough Plutonium For “One or Two Weapons A Year”

The Battle of the Letters, 1963: John F. Kennedy, David Ben-Gurion, Levi Eshkol, and the U.S. Inspections of Dimona | National Security Archive

Washington D.C., May 2, 2019 - During 1963, President John F. Kennedy was preoccupied with issues such as Vietnam, the nuclear test ban negotiations, civil rights protests, and Cuba. It is less well known, however, that one of his most abiding concerns was whether and how fast Israel was seeking...
nsarchive.gwu.edu nsarchive.gwu.edu

All said and done, is there a sane person around that thinks AIPAC and the politicians who take all that sweet cash SHOULD NOT HAVE TO AT LEAST REGISTER?
 
