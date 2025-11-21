Is it time for Pantoja to move up and challenge Merab?

ArtardFiesta
Pantoja is lapping FLW.
He has beaten Moreno and Royval twice.
He's beaten Kape and KKF,
Lately he's giving title shots to undeserving no namers because he ahs no one else to fight - ercerg, asakura, and Van.
Yet this man has not raised any interest in moving up and fighting merab to be champ champ.
I think it's time for him to step up, and make the call out @ UFC 323.
If he keeps silent then he is pulling a low key might mouse.
