Is it time for Pantoja to move up and challenge Merab?

Pantoja is lapping FLW.

He has beaten Moreno and Royval twice.

He's beaten Kape and KKF,

Lately he's giving title shots to undeserving no namers because he ahs no one else to fight - ercerg, asakura, and Van.

Yet this man has not raised any interest in moving up and fighting merab to be champ champ.

I think it's time for him to step up, and make the call out @ UFC 323.

If he keeps silent then he is pulling a low key might mouse.
 
Pantoja is lapping FLW.

He has beaten Moreno and Royval twice.

He's beaten Kape and KKF,

Lately he's giving title shots to undeserving no namers because he ahs no one else to fight - ercerg, asakura, and Van.

Yet this man has not raised any interest in moving up and fighting merab to be champ champ.

I think it's time for him to step up, and make the call out @ UFC 323.

If he keeps silent then he is pulling a low key might mouse.
After he (likely) defeats Van, I want to see him fight Mokaev.
 
Pantoja and Merab are the only UFC champs with lots of defenses.

If both win their next fights that's the fight to make.

Pantoja would have 4 title defenses so that's enough to earn that title shot.
They also have the same reach while Merab is a bit taller.

Give Pantoja 6 months to bulk up properly.

But man, they have tough fights ahead of them.
 
UFC needs to drop the mens bantam and flyweight divisions. If Merab and Pajonta both win in December have them fight in April-May. Meanwhile make Volk vs Evlov, with Murphy getting the winner. The winners fight in fall 2026 for the unified featherweight title.
 
UFC needs to drop the mens bantam and flyweight divisions. If Merab and Pajonta both win in December have them fight in April-May. Meanwhile make Volk vs Evlov, with Murphy getting the winner. The winners fight in fall 2026 for the unified featherweight title.
This is an absolutely terrible idea
 
It gets boring when champions constantly move up. Set some records or something.

Also quit giving instant rematches and shit to the same people. Build a progression arc. If you have a trilogy with someone you effectively cripple the rankings because you can't keep taking 6+ months of a fighter's career every time rematching over and over. It's stupid.

So no, I think more champions should stay in their divisions again.
 
Rather Merab go up and fight Volk or whoever else grabs the belt
 
Four defenses is excellent, especially these days, but that's hardly a reason to leave the division. As long as he makes weight and keeps winning, he should stay a flyweight.

In the long term, which would be better for Pantoja's legacy - 4 defenses and FLW and 1 or 2 at BW, or 12 defenses at FLW? He's certainly not going to surpass Mighty Mouse by going up in weight.
 
UFC needs to drop the mens bantam and flyweight divisions. If Merab and Pajonta both win in December have them fight in April-May. Meanwhile make Volk vs Evlov, with Murphy getting the winner. The winners fight in fall 2026 for the unified featherweight title.
I would rather them drop HW and LHW. Those divisions have far sloppier and less conditioned fighters.
 
If he's still able to safely make the weight, I'd rather he just laps the division repeatedly. Champ vs champ fights suck and just jam up divisions. Give me another GSP or Anderson. I want someone that becomes a legend in their division.
 
I would rather them drop HW and LHW. Those divisions have far sloppier and less conditioned fighters.
Small fighters don't sell. Most fans have more interest in a HW sloppy brawl than a technical match between 2 guys under 140.
 
I saw this fight last weekend it was called weili vs shevchenko

Champ vs champ fights suck and just jam up divisions.
Not always. Not in this context. Merab is having his 5th title fight this year. He's Already beaten fighters ranked 1 thur 4 all this year. 2 of those 4 have already lost to merab twice. Song yadog is the only viable contender he hasn't beaten that is coming off a win. (1)

Pantoja has beaten everyone some of them twice. It does not slow down or hold up these two divisions in this particular context. the last time they did it was horrible (Islam vs JDM)
 
It's doesn't have to happen now. I'd say no to him doing it.. Especially if he doesn't have the interest in doing so. Let's allow Merab and Pantoja to work through their divisions and possibly revisit this later in 2026.
 
