Is it safe to say the average top 15 ranked UFC fighters per division fights 2x a year?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,491
- Reaction score
- 48,101
I was scanning through the UFC rankings. Looks to me that's the average number I'm perceiving from the top 15 ranked fighters.
This idea of champions fighting 3x a year is extremely rare nowadays and shouldn't be expected.
UFC Rankings, Division Rankings, P4P rankings, UFC Champions | UFC.com
Current UFC Rankings for every weight class and pound-for-pound greatest fighter.
www.ufc.com
This idea of champions fighting 3x a year is extremely rare nowadays and shouldn't be expected.