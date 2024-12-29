Is it safe to say the average top 15 ranked UFC fighters per division fights 2x a year?

Is it safe to say the average top 15 ranked UFC fighters per division fights 2x a year?

  • Yes, it's safe to say that.

    Votes: 5 100.0%

  • No, I think the average 3x a year.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I have no clue.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
I was scanning through the UFC rankings. Looks to me that's the average number I'm perceiving from the top 15 ranked fighters.

This idea of champions fighting 3x a year is extremely rare nowadays and shouldn't be expected.
 
