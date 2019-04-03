Trump's dad had dementia. More specifically Alzheimers. Alzheimer's is hereditary.



Now we see Trump truly struggling to recall where his father was born. You see him struggle and struggle to recall and then he says Germany when in fact it was New York. It was his grandfather that was born in Germany and confusing such details is indicative of dementia.



He also recently struggled to say the 'origins'. You could see him searching his memory for the proper word and pronunciation and yet he still could not find it. He ultimately settles on saying "oranges" for "origins" as he is clearly lost and it is not coming to him. I doubt young Trump struggles for that.





Younger Trump was actually pretty quick on the feet with his words and articulate.



Today's Trump is often incomprehensible and says so many dumb things a thread on it has dozens of statements. Combativeness and feeling paranoid, are also signs and Trump is exhibiting both.



Despite the fact the Trump ardent supporters will see this thread as an attack thread, it is not intended that way. It is meant to examine this now and going forward as this topic is looked at in greater detail.



Here is a good video if you missed Trumps 'Dad/Germany' gaff or his "origin/Oranges' gaff.



