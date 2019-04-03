  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social Is it possible Trump has dementia? (not a joke or insult thread)

MikeMcMann

MikeMcMann

Banned
Banned
Joined
Aug 15, 2015
Messages
26,650
Reaction score
8
Trump's dad had dementia. More specifically Alzheimers. Alzheimer's is hereditary.

Now we see Trump truly struggling to recall where his father was born. You see him struggle and struggle to recall and then he says Germany when in fact it was New York. It was his grandfather that was born in Germany and confusing such details is indicative of dementia.

He also recently struggled to say the 'origins'. You could see him searching his memory for the proper word and pronunciation and yet he still could not find it. He ultimately settles on saying "oranges" for "origins" as he is clearly lost and it is not coming to him. I doubt young Trump struggles for that.


Younger Trump was actually pretty quick on the feet with his words and articulate.

Today's Trump is often incomprehensible and says so many dumb things a thread on it has dozens of statements. Combativeness and feeling paranoid, are also signs and Trump is exhibiting both.

Despite the fact the Trump ardent supporters will see this thread as an attack thread, it is not intended that way. It is meant to examine this now and going forward as this topic is looked at in greater detail.

Here is a good video if you missed Trumps 'Dad/Germany' gaff or his "origin/Oranges' gaff.

 
I mean he’s 72 right?

That’s getting up there, I’m sure he’s losing or has lost some sharpness, like most people his age.

Also, the fact that there isn’t an upper age limit for government officials/judges is truly baffling. Supreme Court judge that’s 86 years old, are you fucking kidding me?
 
Agree with post above... he has gotten by on lying and saying whatever he wants for so long that he just cant help himself. He also recently said that wind turbines cause cancer which is, of course not true.

He also said oranges 3 times the other day while trying to say origins. He just isn't that bright to be honest.

Trumps reality is the only reality that matters to him and that my friends... Is insanely low iq
 
Look at all this TDS in one thread. You want to talk dementia? Hillary Clinton is a great example. Plus she can't even walk without assistance.

Trump is high energy, bringing in large crowds and pleasing the masses. No skip in his step.
 
Eh, too hard to tell tbh. Takes a doctor to determine that. He could just be a 70 year old man. Obviously has signs of a diminishing mind though, and some worrying things aside from his regular Trumpy sorts of behaviors.
 
zebby23 said:
Agree with post above... he has gotten by on lying and saying whatever he wants for so long that he just cant help himself. He also recently said that wind turbines cause cancer which is, of course not true.

He also said oranges 3 times the other day while trying to say origins. He just isn't that bright to be honest.

Trumps reality is the only reality that matters to him and that my friends... Is insanely low iq
Click to expand...

President Trump is the reality, Zebby.
 
Sketch said:
Look at all this TDS in one thread. You want to talk dementia? Hillary Clinton is a great example. Plus she can't even walk without assistance.

Trump is high energy, bringing in large crowds and pleasing the masses. No skip in his step.
Click to expand...

NEWSFLASH... Hillary isnt president lol

We all understand Trump is president... We get it, now move on to actually trying to contribute
 
HereticBD said:
No.

Dump.
Click to expand...

So then why did he say his father was born in Germany when he was born in New York?
Why did he say oranges 3 times and why did he say wind turbines cause cancer? Is it dementia or is he just not a smart guy?
 
zebby23 said:
Agree with post above... he has gotten by on lying and saying whatever he wants for so long that he just cant help himself. He also recently said that wind turbines cause cancer which is, of course not true.

He also said oranges 3 times the other day while trying to say origins. He just isn't that bright to be honest.

Trumps reality is the only reality that matters to him and that my friends... Is insanely low iq
Click to expand...
Thank God weve got doctor zebby13 here to sort this all out for us
 
he's definitely getting up there in age, so if he's removed, then let Pence finish off his second term.
 
chardog said:
he's definitely getting up there in age, so if he's removed, then let Pence finish off his second term.
Click to expand...

Pence would be 10x better than Trump.

He knows how to say origins
 
I think most of you guys are mentally ill
 
I like how it's not even two weeks after that Mueller report shot MSNBC's whole Russiagate BS down. That they're retooling and going straight back to the "OMG, He's Insane" shtick. Jimmy Dore is right, MSNBC should lose their facebook page for "fake news"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

payton
Opinion Trump is not the problem.
5 6 7
Replies
137
Views
3K
Cool Hand Luke
Cool Hand Luke
ChosenOne
Elections Trump not yet in office but the backsliding has already begun...
6 7 8
Replies
144
Views
4K
Rob Battisti
Rob Battisti

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,826
Messages
56,990,580
Members
175,488
Latest member
benc609

Share this page

Back
Top