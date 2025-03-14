Is it possible to make it pro by yourself in Jiu Jitsu/MMA?

Any of you guys know any self taught fighters?



I'm not saying your team gives everything on a silver spoon, but it seems like you're doomed without that



Don't get me wrong, I'm not delusional of course I'm not pursuing full MMA, but I'm talking about just for example in terms of Jiu Jitsu and Wrestling in general



There are so many techniques and positions it's intimidating and it seems like a beginner couldn't learn all that by himself or even remember those



idk



For example in sprinting there is a technique and there are general ways on how to get faster with the correct movement etc. same thing in soccer, you generally cut in from the wings if you're a winger to score or dribble to score a goal; but for example in chess the positions are so complex and hard to deal with, and there are very specific moves you have to play to get out, let alone win



Is Jiu Jitsu like that? Is it mostly theory or is there a pattern recognition and gambling aspect? If so, how much does that help?