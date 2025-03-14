  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Is it possible to make it pro by yourself in Jiu Jitsu/MMA?

WelcometoHell

White Belt
Nov 14, 2024
68
86
Any of you guys know any self taught fighters?

I'm not saying your team gives everything on a silver spoon, but it seems like you're doomed without that

Don't get me wrong, I'm not delusional of course I'm not pursuing full MMA, but I'm talking about just for example in terms of Jiu Jitsu and Wrestling in general

There are so many techniques and positions it's intimidating and it seems like a beginner couldn't learn all that by himself or even remember those

idk

For example in sprinting there is a technique and there are general ways on how to get faster with the correct movement etc. same thing in soccer, you generally cut in from the wings if you're a winger to score or dribble to score a goal; but for example in chess the positions are so complex and hard to deal with, and there are very specific moves you have to play to get out, let alone win

Is Jiu Jitsu like that? Is it mostly theory or is there a pattern recognition and gambling aspect? If so, how much does that help?
 
You need to practice with other BJJ practitioners or MMA fighters. That's the only way you can get better and measure your progress.

I don't think anyone can succeed on their own in these sports.
 
I've never set foot in a gym; bjj, wrestling, boxing or kickboxing.
However : as a sherdog silver belt it remains certain that I would crush any pro mma or other fighter due to my extreme physique, dick size, and mental energy
 
I know a guy who is self taught. He's an amateur, and he's 0-4, bc he doesn't know what the fuck he's doing. He's athletic, but that doesn't make up for opponents who are also athletic, and also train at a gym and have instruction from coaches.

There was a time when you could be self taught and find success, but that time is long past.
 
No, you need to be rolling and drilling.

I guess if you had someone to roll and drill with you, you could learn to an extent from watching instructionals but that's only going to get you so far.
 
if even CM Punk had to join a gym to become an UFC caliber pro fighter, the regular peons have 0 chance.
 
