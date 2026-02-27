Is it possible to lose muscle very fast when sick?

BroScienceTalkatWork
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 2,183
- Reaction score
- 1,714
Lotta lifters I know see to have a story about getting sick and losing 15 pounds. It’s not just water weight, and your body refuses To burn fat when recovering from illness..
last time I was near my PRs (except Bench) was right before I got sick in early February. Now fortunately I couldn’t have lost more then a pound or two. But I noticed something
The takeaway here is do not continue your cut if you get sick. Take a break. Eat maintenance.. you literally can only lose muscle
last time I was near my PRs (except Bench) was right before I got sick in early February. Now fortunately I couldn’t have lost more then a pound or two. But I noticed something
The takeaway here is do not continue your cut if you get sick. Take a break. Eat maintenance.. you literally can only lose muscle