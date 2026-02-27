Is it possible to lose muscle very fast when sick?

Lotta lifters I know see to have a story about getting sick and losing 15 pounds. It’s not just water weight, and your body refuses To burn fat when recovering from illness..

last time I was near my PRs (except Bench) was right before I got sick in early February. Now fortunately I couldn’t have lost more then a pound or two. But I noticed something

The takeaway here is do not continue your cut if you get sick. Take a break. Eat maintenance.. you literally can only lose muscle
 
It's not that you lose all muscle it's just that you are probably dehydrated, lacking nutrients, have low levels of NAD, etc...

Last year when I had food poisoning I dropped 15 lb in a week. In the same year I managed to get 15 lb over baseline for a 30 lb swing.

Don't sweat it. Focus on getting healthy.
 
