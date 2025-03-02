  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Is it possible to knock a zombie unconscious?

Cherry Brigand

Cherry Brigand

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Sep 9, 2009
Messages
10,087
Reaction score
23,394
In reading the outstanding book (which was made into a terrible movie) World War Z, one learns that human physiology continues to function in the undead.

As such if one were to land a clean hit on the button, would the zombie brain hit the skull and knock them out?

Also if you have a crush on a hot zombie are you a necrophiliac?
 
Fun book though underestimates militarys firepower

Buut to answer question, manhoef could ko a zombie
 
tumblr_m6374gKtpb1ry1rm7o1_400.gif
 
I would rather go for a throat rip mcgruber style go for the turkey.
06dc2462-fbdf-40f0-bb21-42e1c81b0534_text.gif
 
Don't think it's possible with the zombies from The Walking Dead, since their heads seem to be made of soft cheese. If you hit them hard enough they just squish.
 
Prolly wid a sick no measure slap haffi see tho not sure fam might haffi go on 🌲
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lerobshow
Aspinall being a huge favorite vs Jones is absolutely insane to me
5 6 7
Replies
133
Views
3K
MotorCityCobra
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,415
Messages
56,964,255
Members
175,484
Latest member
Gastromrepublic

Share this page

Back
Top