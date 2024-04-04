International Is it possible to have WW3 without the use of nuclear weapons/bombs?

Is it possible to have WW3 without the use of Nuclear weapons/bombs?

  • Yes, it's highly plausible.

    Votes: 4 33.3%

  • Yes, it's plausible.

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • No it's not possible. Nuclear weapons will be used, unfortunately.

    Votes: 6 50.0%

  • I have no clue.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    12
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

I mean the aftermath of using Nuclear bombs or weapons not only it totally destroys cities with millions of people. But it's what happens after the bomb has exploded. That can cause a nuclear winter if enough nukes are used.

Which therefore potentially can kill billions of people. So it's pretty much hell on earth.

So I thought is it possible if there is a WW3 that they stick to small strategic fighting and fighting house to house guerilla warfare styles. Instead blowing up a whole city?

Here's a very good video about what happens in a nuclear war.

 
Pakistan has stated they would use nukes in a war against India.
Russia said it would use tactical nukes.
Israel ....


So yeah WW3 would get nuclear depending on who was in it.
 
Doubt it. People at the top are a lot more reasonable than people think.
What we'll get is endless proxy conflicts in shitholes of the world where people will die by the millions because a few leaders from a handful of countries have to have dick measuring contests and violence is the only measure of the world.
 
I think North Korea would use them right away even if the start of the war doesn't involve them at all, the US would retaliate, after that China and Russia would have to decide whether to start a full on nuclear holocaust or just let NK burn.
 
Goatenstein said:
I think North Korea would use them right away even if the start of the war doesn't involve them at all, the US would retaliate, after that China and Russia would have to decide whether to start a full on nuclear holocaust or just let NK burn.
Click to expand...
Yeah Kim Jung Poon will go nuclear right out the gate for sure
 
