I mean the aftermath of using Nuclear bombs or weapons not only it totally destroys cities with millions of people. But it's what happens after the bomb has exploded. That can cause a nuclear winter if enough nukes are used.



Which therefore potentially can kill billions of people. So it's pretty much hell on earth.



So I thought is it possible if there is a WW3 that they stick to small strategic fighting and fighting house to house guerilla warfare styles. Instead blowing up a whole city?



Here's a very good video about what happens in a nuclear war.



