Opinion Is it possible to be apolitical?

"I'm apolitical" can often means "I'm non-partisan". Put another way, when people talk politics right or left they often just quote political talking points back to one another until time runs out.
This is obviously a waste of time for anyone actually interested in political theory or political policy.
They have a desire to read the policy first, rather than see which political party wrote the policy.
In this way, "I'm apolitical" really has more to do with "I have beliefs that don't match either political party".

i think it's difficult to be truly apolitical because everyone has political beliefs. Being apolitical is a choice. It makes you what you are, privileged and/or selfish and/or ignorant enough to not feel like you have to care.
If you're comfortable being any of those things, then fine.
At the end of the day, finding a happy fulfilling life is all that matters. If you can do that while being apolitical then all the power to you.
 
- It's impossible to have any social interaction without involving politics.

People that dont care about politics, are governed by those who care about it.
 
Yes. The sanest most mentally well off people are apolitical.
 
Some of the happiest people i met were apolitical.
 
