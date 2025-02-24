GolovKing
I can recall about in the past you would see stuff on the news and on the internet about blue collar conservative pickup truck type guys harassing tesla drivers. Then all of a sudden Elon becomes a MAGA guy, makes a shitty cybertruck as an attempt to look cool or rugged like a real clue collar guy, does a nazi salute at the inauguration and now it's mostly the left that hates him and you're seeing videos of them vandalizing teslas now. However you're not seeing too much of the conservative trucker type guys messing with teslas anymore, and maybe now more of them are open to buying them perhaps.