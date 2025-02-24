  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Opinion Is it possible that Elon became a ultra MAGA/conservative guy just to get them to stop hating his electric vehicles?

GolovKing

GolovKing

Nov 23, 2020
6,326
9,137
I can recall about in the past you would see stuff on the news and on the internet about blue collar conservative pickup truck type guys harassing tesla drivers. Then all of a sudden Elon becomes a MAGA guy, makes a shitty cybertruck as an attempt to look cool or rugged like a real clue collar guy, does a nazi salute at the inauguration and now it's mostly the left that hates him and you're seeing videos of them vandalizing teslas now. However you're not seeing too much of the conservative trucker type guys messing with teslas anymore, and maybe now more of them are open to buying them perhaps.
 
My current impression is he'd like to cause a recession so he can buy shit up on the cheap
 
Yeah definitely. It's totally not the insatiable thirst for money, power, and control.
 
I think like most normal people, he saw what the Democrats were doing and rejected them. It's not like he couldn't have worked his way into a position with the Democrats if had stayed with them. It's what Mark Cuban was doing.

Aligning with the Reps was actually quite a risk to his EV business, given that the target demo leans left.
 
He's got too much money to be bought.

Doge showed us that celebrities were being paid to push liberal agendas.
 
Rational Poster said:
No, one of his kids came out as trans and he lost his mind.
This... One of the few times I agree with you

And this too...

surgeyou1 said:
Yup. Billionaires are famously known for their lack of greed in not wanting more money


Lol this shit you guys believe is insane.
You believe that every success person is a liberal?
 
Elon is not a conservative. Technocrats aren't running on the dialectic that's fed to the plebs. His ideology seems to be a bit of gnostic/transhumanism mixed with elitist eugenics. He's just using the left/right dialectic to get what he wants.
 
GolovKing said:
Hmmm interesting. I think his backing of MAGA and AfD has much more downside. Tesla drivers are typically progressive.
 
GolovKing said:
Perhaps a bigger move is at play than just cars.

Musk basically bought control of the white house from trump and evidently is using him like a puppet.

If trump gives up the integrity of the white house for some fucking goya beans, he was an easy mark for musk-


ultra-conservative?
man, everything gets amplified to the absurd.
 
He voted democrat in 2020... became the worlds richest person in 2021.....

Seems highly unlikely his switch in 2022 to supporting trump in 24 had anything to do with telsa sales imo
 
Rational Poster said:
No, one of his kids came out as trans and he lost his mind.
If I'm being honest... I think this did have an impact on him..how much I can't say but it did have an affect on him. I think he ends up voting dem again after Trump if the dems run a middle of the road candidate. I think he's somewhat transient but he didn't like govt involvement during covid with social media etc. He had some issues but he's not a staunch conservative.
 
Highly doubtful. California retardation turned him more conservative. He got fed up with the covid restrictions, high taxes, and other bullshit and then it caused him to look at all the other shit Dems do and he left the state and then became skeptical of everything dems do.
 
