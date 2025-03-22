Is it over for Jan or is Ulberg for real?

When you out strike your opponent who runs away the entire fight you probably don't think that you need to go for takedowns or wresting to win. Ulberg looked confused and gassed after the first thirty seconds of round one. Just embarrassing if he gets a title shot off of this "win".Jan should have used his wrestling more. Ulberg ran away for entire fight.
They say power is the last thing to go but he didn't deliver any of that over three rounds. Gotta be able to get that power to your opponents face.
Ulberg is just that damn good. Jan looked better than ever, he's in his prime right now, but Ulberg is just a different class of fighter. I'm not even sure Big Ank has anything for Ulberg, who will use his elusive technical striking to a 50-45.
Jan was gassing in round 3 because he was actaully pushing the pace where as Ulberg was on his bicycle until the very end..Ulberg is not great. He won the fight on points by kicking Jan in the thigh, this isn't boxing, you don't win just for touching the guy more times. Another robbery.
That said, Jan is obviously on the way out. He's still one of the best kickboxers in the company, but he was gassing in round 3 and that's age catching up to him.