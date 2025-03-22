  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Is it over for Jan or is Ulberg for real?

Jan is 42 and just came off a bad shoulder surgery. Does this explain his performance or is Ulberg just that good? And, do you think Jan is done as a champion/contender.
 
I think the fight was really bad, mainly because of Ulberg. He did pretty much nothing except move around the cage and spam kicks. As for Jan, to be honest, I wasn’t expecting much from someone his age and coming off a shoulder surgery, but I was surprised that despite that for me he managed to w the fight. I had jan 29-28
 
alchemy said:
Jan should have used his wrestling more. Ulberg ran away for entire fight.
When you out strike your opponent who runs away the entire fight you probably don't think that you need to go for takedowns or wresting to win. Ulberg looked confused and gassed after the first thirty seconds of round one. Just embarrassing if he gets a title shot off of this "win".
 
It was a close kickboxing (emphasis in kicking) fight, he can still hang looks like, but he is near the end, Ulberg was able to "adapt" and outpace him i guess, i was counting on a R1 KO by Ulberg to prove that one is done and the other is for real, neither was proved with this fight but he can be next in line if they feel like, or give him Hill in a main event or 5 round Co-main in a PPV was as planned before.
 
Ulberg is not great. He won the fight on points by kicking Jan in the thigh, this isn't boxing, you don't win just for touching the guy more times. Another robbery.

That said, Jan is obviously on the way out. He's still one of the best kickboxers in the company, but he was gassing in round 3 and that's age catching up to him.
 
They say power is the last thing to go but he didn't deliver any of that over three rounds. Gotta be able to get that power to your opponents face.
 
Although it was actually a reasonable performance by Jan. It probably ends his hopes of the title picture. He'll need at least a few wins now before he could really be back in it. And at 42 he probably dosent have the time to put a run together.
 
forsh said:
They say power is the last thing to go but he didn't deliver any of that over three rounds. Gotta be able to get that power to your opponents face.
Its the last thing to go when your shoulders are still intact/not surgically repaired

AndrewGolota48 said:
Ulberg is just that damn good. Jan looked better than ever, he's in his prime right now, but Ulberg is just a different class of fighter. I'm not even sure Big Ank has anything for Ulberg, who will use his elusive technical striking to a 50-45.
No way hes in his prime after that shoulder injury
 
CombatCyborg said:
Ulberg is not great. He won the fight on points by kicking Jan in the thigh, this isn't boxing, you don't win just for touching the guy more times. Another robbery.

That said, Jan is obviously on the way out. He's still one of the best kickboxers in the company, but he was gassing in round 3 and that's age catching up to him.
Jan was gassing in round 3 because he was actaully pushing the pace where as Ulberg was on his bicycle until the very end..
 
Jan is very difficult to finish so I'm not super disappointed by Ulbergs performance. Having said that I'm not super high on Ulberg and I think he's getting by mostly because he's a good athlete
 
It was a razor sharp close fight. Jan looked spectacular but looking spectatcular does not always win fights. He's far from done. On the flip side that kid is also pretty good.
 
