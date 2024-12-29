Is it ok to be drinking at 11:30 A.M ?

If you have to ask, then it probably isnt.


But for someone else, it might be OK.
 
Versez said:
You're right, i'm drinking my beer then after this i'm done for a while.
Don't get me wrong homie.

We're all in different places.

I just know alcohol ruined a lot of my life, but sometimes it's all you have.

I sought out professional help, not necessarily for alcohol, but the issues that made me turn to alcohol.

Now I hate it.
 
Drink less. Go lift some weights. I am about to go lift weights after I shower.
 
