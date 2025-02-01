  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Is it normal to feel so sick during MMA class?

Tried a personal training session with a local mma coach.

He started me off by doing non stop exercises like burpees, jumping jacks, rock climbers, lunges, non stop no rest. Felt like my heart was gonna jump out of my chest, he just shrugs n said rest a minute. After that it was 3 minutes on the heavy bag and again I felt sick, after that it was called it quits. Sat down n started feeling faint but felt better later.

Just wondering if this is normal for a beginner.
 
