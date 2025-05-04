Is it normal human nature, for people who don't compete at something to think they are better at it than they actually are?

Looking for a serious discussion on this matter. Here is a video for reference:



But it is not just mma/combat sports, but all sports; almost all things for that matter. Is it a side effect of testosterone? Or is it just natural human nature to think too much of yourself when you have not been tested, kind of like how a little kid will think of himself as the shit until he is put in his place?

But I think it is deeper than that: I think the mind really wants to imagine that some things are easier than they actually are. Since I made the thread, I will use myself as an example: swimming. I casually swam as a kid, some very light competitive stuff as a kid but moved away from it from a young age to play other sports. With that said, I still enjoy swimming casually as an adult and am a reasonably competent swimmer. But here is something I notice about myself: if I go a long time without swimming - months if not years - my mind will start to image swimming as if it is easier than it actually is; as if water is actually lighter than it actually is an that I can just "glide through the water like it were air". I've even had dreams like that. BUT THEN: I get back in the water and it hits me and i'm like, "oh yeah, this is what swimming is" and It grounds me so to speak. I quickly re-acclimatize to the water and my form and feel for the water comes back. Why my mind does this I am not sure; and to be honest, I know the dreams are just dreams and they are fun swimming around in water like it were air. I know actual swimming is harder than that; but does the mind just want to have fun? Does the mind - in absence of actual present reality - tend to distort what is real? In this case: In the absence of actually being in the water...does the mind forget what it actually feels like and tries to fill in the blanks in a generous and somewhat fantastical way?

The point I am making: even myself, a man who grew up swimming, can get internally arrogant about my capabilities in the water when I havn't swam for months or years at a time. And that, is from someone who actually has a bit of experience at something. Now imagine how arrogant and full of themselves people can get about things, that they have never done? Like those guys challenging pro fighters in gyms; you see it all the time. Is is the mind trying to "fill in the blanks" in the absence of actual present reality, and doing so in a generous and often deluded way?
 
Everybody can bench 315 from the couch... then they go to the gym and get one rep of 135...
 
Happens more with fighting than with "traditional" sports imho.

People just want to think they are tough, fuck even i fantasize with fighting but not with soccer for example :D
 
It's the "unbeaten phenomenon" or unbeaten for a long time.
Nobody ever beat you, you must be unbeatable.
Also heavybags don't hit back.
 
Definitely. There are 2 things everyone just assumes they're good at. Ones fighting, I'm sure you know the other
 
Testosterone is a hell of a drug. It completely skews risk assessment as well as assessment of their own abilities
 
Somewhat. Although, I think most people who boast in such a way, know that they're full of shit.

Fighting is a bit of a different beast, because we all have the basic capabilities. There's a big pride factor as well. Still takes a special kind of stupid to mix it up with pros and people who have been training their whole lives, and think you're gonna do anything but get hurt and severely humbled.
 
That’s why when people come into the gym to challenge you have to destroy them completely and leave no doubt. Like kill their will to fight. Chris gassed him out but didn’t do enough damage. Need to give him way more fear like harder head shots, chopping leg kicks, and then finally completely drop him to the body where he can’t get up lol

If you don’t actually tko them from body or brain damage they have an out like “I was just tired” or something
 
I don't think it is primarily testosterone related though, given that young children and girls are also susceptible to this. I think it is mental: that is, in the absence of clear and present reality of something, the mind will try to "fill in the blanks" in an often self generous and even deluded way.
 
I'll do that with wrestling, because I have thrown some guys around that were smaller or even out of shape guys that were bigger than me.....but I have also gone against people that felt like a brick wall and I couldn't even budge them, so I have to stop and remember what that felt like when I start imagining that I could take down a young Randy Couture or at least keep the fight standing.
 
