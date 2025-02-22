  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Is it just me or...?

Contempt

Contempt

Is most of the music that people listen to, 20+ years old?

I just get awesome new speakers setup and indulged in a random youtube metal binge and am shocked to see the age of most of the music I love seems to be at least 20-30 years old?

God I feel old... for zoomers who consider 2000's to be "oldies" I will punch you in the fucking dick!!!
 
Is normal. We're probably the same age. The gen next after us treats Linkin Park like it's Black Sabbath.


<{1-10}>
 
I like some of Linkin Park just like I dig Black Sab...definitely brings back memories... , I dunno, modern music is pretty crap though...
 
I actually went back and listened to songs that were around my age. Had a Smith's phase last year. Morrisey is a genius.
 
