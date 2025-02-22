Is it just me or...?

Contempt
Is most of the music that people listen to, 20+ years old?
I just get awesome new speakers setup and indulged in a random youtube metal binge and am shocked to see the age of most of the music I love seems to be at least 20-30 years old?
God I feel old... for zoomers who consider 2000's to be "oldies" I will punch you in the fucking dick!!!
