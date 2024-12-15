Is it just me or is UFC really stepping it up with these retirement packages?

There’s always been this ongoing complaint that this or that fighter did not get a retirement package.

Both cups, Swanson and Jack sure got retirement package this week??

Is this a beginning of a change? Will more fighters get those retirement packages.?

Am I crazy or is something happening here?
 
What retirement package? You get a terrible matchup against a much younger fighter to woop your ass into forced retirement
 
They had a hard time making one for Colby since there's nothing there that puts him in a sympathetic light so they just didn't even bother.
 
Dana gives the guys jobs like shoveling the snow off his driveway in the summer.
 
Geeze

During the post fight interview with Cubby, they asked him no fewer than 6 times if he was going to retire.

But they did play a short version of his highlight reel even though he refused to give them an answer.

War Cubby !
 
