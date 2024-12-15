Is it just me or is UFC really stepping it up with these retirement packages?

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 22,382
- Reaction score
- 49,178
There’s always been this ongoing complaint that this or that fighter did not get a retirement package.
Both cups, Swanson and Jack sure got retirement package this week??
Is this a beginning of a change? Will more fighters get those retirement packages.?
Am I crazy or is something happening here?
Both cups, Swanson and Jack sure got retirement package this week??
Is this a beginning of a change? Will more fighters get those retirement packages.?
Am I crazy or is something happening here?