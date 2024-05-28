Opinion Is It Just Me Or Does The World Feels Like It's Dying?

I saw a headline about how if China invades Taiwan it will do damage around the world because most of out compter chips are made
there.

Between that and the Israeli/middle east conflict, Russia/Ukraine, inflation, climate change and other craziness around the world it feels like another great depression and WW3 is at our doorsteps and due to modern weapons it will be horrific.
 
this was 25 years ago, the shit is all a cycle, we are good, especially those who turn off the TV and dont stare at their phones in public

 
