It feels like EVERYTHING broke after COVID-19. Inflation, society collapsing, rude people, AI, immigration, riots, looting, politics getting really dirty, war, Islam spreading in Europe, etc.



I'm sure a lot of that has always been around but everything seems so extreme now. It feels like we are on the tipping point of social collapse. One big event and it's over.



I've said for years that the West was in their "Fall of Rome" timeline and I think we have all of the proof of that now.