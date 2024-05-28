Opinion Is It Just Me Or Does The World Feel Like It's Dying?

I saw a headline about how if China invades Taiwan it will do damage around the world because most of out compter chips are made
there.

Between that and the Israeli/middle east conflict, Russia/Ukraine, inflation, climate change and other craziness around the world it feels like another great depression and WW3 is at our doorsteps and due to modern weapons it will be horrific.
 
Nah, I think it's just the internet that amplifies everything and creates that perception.

Imagine if people had the internet back in the 1200's, and things like Genghis Khan's Mongol conquests were televised... or basically pick any other time in ancient history... a live feed of some viking raids... some scenes from the Roman conquest of Gal... the black plague... and so on... our ancestors have survived some rough times in the past.

Humans are a resilient bunch, outside of a serious cosmic event it's gonna be pretty hard to get rid of us.
 
It's just you... and everyone else who spends too much time on social media. It has ever been thus. There's always bad news coming out and shitty people doing shitty things. The best defense is optimism--well, that and stop fucking doom scrolling.
 
It is an absolute fact that the people have become steadily less violent for pretty much all of recorded human history.
 
It feels like EVERYTHING broke after COVID-19. Inflation, society collapsing, rude people, AI, immigration, riots, looting, politics getting really dirty, war, Islam spreading in Europe, etc.

I'm sure a lot of that has always been around but everything seems so extreme now. It feels like we are on the tipping point of social collapse. One big event and it's over.

I've said for years that the West was in their "Fall of Rome" timeline and I think we have all of the proof of that now.
 
I'm pretty sure things were kinds of fucked up all over after the plague too. Give it time. And believe me, the pandemic fucked me up but good; but it was transitory and I'm not, you dig?
 
I found that site talking about the China/Taiwan tensions it was from Fox "News". Any opions of the News channel like Fox, CNN and others I take with a grain of salt.
 
Here's war deaths over time:

ourworldindata.org

Deaths in wars

Included are deaths of combatants due to fighting in interstate and civil wars that were ongoing that year.
ourworldindata.org ourworldindata.org

Only goes to 2011, but I'm seeing around 170K for 2023. Global poverty is falling dramatically. Climate change is continuing, but a lot of the worst-case scenarios are looking much less likely. The developed world saw a short-term burst of inflation, but that's been over.
 
Due to modern weapons the world might avoid an all out thermonuclear war.
 
Pretty deranged to think that mass extinction is the earth being "fine", but whatever.
 
