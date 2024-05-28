MLarson
I saw a headline about how if China invades Taiwan it will do damage around the world because most of out compter chips are made
there.
Between that and the Israeli/middle east conflict, Russia/Ukraine, inflation, climate change and other craziness around the world it feels like another great depression and WW3 is at our doorsteps and due to modern weapons it will be horrific.
