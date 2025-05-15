Is it just me or did Islam not fight a single legitimate lightweight contender during his title reign??

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
He fought Volk twice a 145 or moving up the second time on 10 days notice
He fought Dustin on a one fight win streak. Only because Arman wouldn’t do it.
And then he fought Renato as a last no replacement
He never fought an actual deserving lightweight contender. Am I the only one who thinks this is ridiculous
