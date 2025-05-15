Is it just me or did Islam not fight a single legitimate lightweight contender during his title reign??

Am I crazy

  • Nah you right

    Votes: 6 54.5%

  • You’re just a hater

    Votes: 5 45.5%
  • Total voters
    11
Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
22,929
Reaction score
50,626
He fought Volk twice a 145 or moving up the second time on 10 days notice

He fought Dustin on a one fight win streak. Only because Arman wouldn’t do it.

And then he fought Renato as a last no replacement


He never fought an actual deserving lightweight contender. Am I the only one who thinks this is ridiculous
 
Dustin is arguably legit since he was at least a top 10 lightweight at the time. The others are BS though.
 
Islam will be exposed as illegitimate as people wake up to the propaganda and promotion. No defenses at all
 
Dustin was a real defense for sure.

Otherwise, yeh, Islam was never that good. His most impressive win is Volk in the rematch when Volk was there on less than 2 weeks notice lol.

Islam was probably never even UFC level, now that I think about it.
 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
He fought Volk twice a 145 or moving up the second time on 10 days notice

He fought Dustin on a one fight win streak. Only because Arman wouldn’t do it.

And then he fought Renato as a last no replacement


He never fought an actual deserving lightweight contender. Am I the only one who thinks this is ridiculous
Click to expand...

So who else was there for him to fight?

Gaethje? No BJJ, would have gotten subbed easier than Moicano.

Chandler? Washed up.

Gamrot would have been interesting but lost to Dariush.

He beat Oliveira handily to win the title and accepted rematches with both him and Armen only for them to pull out last minute. Not his fault that those fights fell through.

Volk was the P4P #1 fighter when he fought Islam and arguably gave him a tougher fight than anyone else in the LW top 5 could have.

This also validates Islam's reason for not fighting Topuria. If he won, people would scoff at him beating yet another FW.
 
His legacy got hurt by guys pulling out, unfortunately. But he can only beat the guy in front of him.

Still has a good resume overall though, finishes over #2, 5, 6, and 10. A win over #1 although it was earlier. Two wins over #1 p4p at the time.
 
I mean, Chuck had defended the belt a few times before he fought Islam, so there's that.
 
No, you're not the only one, and the ones who also think that are dumb too.

He's beaten 4 of the top 6, including both 1 and 2, offered them both multiple rematches, offered to fight the #3, #4 wasn't even in the division for him to fight, beat the #1 p4p and gave him a rematch.

The guy lapped the division of guys who fought in a circle and sat on their rankings for years, so now he left and is in the more interesting division.
 
Dustin but he didn't deserve the shot. Islam waited until Arman and Oliveira was booked + Holloway and Gaethje booked to get off his ass and ask to fight....and he gets Dustin.
It's not his fault his opponents pulled out but it still is a blemish on his record.
 
Oliveira and Dustin both elite lightweights. Volk would have beat any other lightweight, so hard to knock that first defense. The 2nd Volk one and the Renato fight aren't great, but they were both replacement fights. You can't really hold that against him.
 
sdpdude9 said:
His legacy got hurt by guys pulling out, unfortunately. But he can only beat the guy in front of him.

Still has a good resume overall though, finishes over #2, 5, 6, and 10. A win over #1 although it was earlier. Two wins over #1 p4p at the time.
Click to expand...

How many of those guys had the same amount of prep that Islam had, though? Not hooker, not poirier, not Moicano, not volk in the rematch, not even arman in their fight years ago....

Before people jump to defend Islam by saying it wasn't Islam's fault -- I know. But it still doesn't look that great with all the context.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
What does Islam need to do to please you?
7 8 9
Replies
162
Views
4K
OmegaRugal
O
R
I was reserving this thread until Islam won, but there's much more than the LW title defense record in line
Replies
1
Views
251
Kal-El
Kal-El
R
What's up with the "narrative" of Islam avoiding Ilia?
2
Replies
28
Views
673
markg171
markg171
R
Just plain facts about Islam and Dana
2
Replies
24
Views
657
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
R
Dana needs to forgive Arman: when history is on the making, it has to be made.
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
2K
bigfootsbreath
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,710
Messages
57,300,365
Members
175,629
Latest member
#1FAF_Fan

Share this page

Back
Top