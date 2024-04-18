About 6 weeks ago some chap threw his 2 cents into the hat, and I was in such disbelief over what he said, which I do not believe was trolling at all, and, by proxy, proved he didn't know what he was talking about, that I'm like 85% sure I had a stroke. And my blood pressure was so high that, rather just point out the obvious, I called him an imbecile and didn't come back until the card last Saturday, so I wouldn't have more strokes. During that time away, I chimed in on MMA topics on other platforms, and likely had some strokes, and I'd take that imbecile I berated here over those heathens out there, any day. This place is MMA MENSA, relative to other places you could go to banter about fights.



I apologize to you, imbecile. You're still good people, in my book. I don't remember who the fuck you are, though.