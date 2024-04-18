Young Calf Kick
Just a thing I’ve noticed over the last couple of weeks/months. Less retarded threads with retarded opinions. Less “he was never that good”. Less delusion.
Better analyses of fighters and their matchups. More pushback on the trend of fighters going full retard/WWE mode. More honest, unbiased opinions.
I am proud of my Sherbros. Is it because we’ve hit spring time? Does the presence of warmer temperatures and sunlight increase mental capacity? Or is it just me that’s seeing this?
