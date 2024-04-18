Rumored Is it just me, or are Sherbros improving?

Just a thing I’ve noticed over the last couple of weeks/months. Less retarded threads with retarded opinions. Less “he was never that good”. Less delusion.

Better analyses of fighters and their matchups. More pushback on the trend of fighters going full retard/WWE mode. More honest, unbiased opinions.

I am proud of my Sherbros. Is it because we’ve hit spring time? Does the presence of warmer temperatures and sunlight increase mental capacity? Or is it just me that’s seeing this?

Young Calf Kick was never my friend.

Doctor Grudge said:
You probably have just started mentally blocking the dumb threads.
I think the ignore action is for that. I don’t mind having less threads/posts when there really is more in them.
 
About 6 weeks ago some chap threw his 2 cents into the hat, and I was in such disbelief over what he said, which I do not believe was trolling at all, and, by proxy, proved he didn't know what he was talking about, that I'm like 85% sure I had a stroke. And my blood pressure was so high that, rather just point out the obvious, I called him an imbecile and didn't come back until the card last Saturday, so I wouldn't have more strokes. During that time away, I chimed in on MMA topics on other platforms, and likely had some strokes, and I'd take that imbecile I berated here over those heathens out there, any day. This place is MMA MENSA, relative to other places you could go to banter about fights.

I apologize to you, imbecile. You're still good people, in my book. I don't remember who the fuck you are, though.
 
