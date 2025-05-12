Is it just me or Aldo looked great yesterday?

I really thought he looked old school Aldo. Fast, throwing kicks, stricks with bad intention etc...
I feel that if he finished Zahabi with that crazy soccer kicks, it would have been a complete different outcome.
Now it's like "I'm too old, i don't have the fire anymore". But in my eyes he looked f***** great
