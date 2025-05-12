Is it just me or Aldo looked great yesterday?

Rayess

Mar 16, 2017
I really thought he looked old school Aldo. Fast, throwing kicks, stricks with bad intention etc...
I feel that if he finished Zahabi with that crazy soccer kicks, it would have been a complete different outcome.

Now it's like "I'm too old, i don't have the fire anymore". But in my eyes he looked f***** great
 
Aldo looked amazing imo. I was watching the fight and couldn’t stop commenting to my friends at all the flashes of vintage Aldo. He handily won that fight imo. I hated seeing him get robbed on the way out…what a brutal sport.
 
I thought he looked sharp and aggressive. Wish he could have got the finish or at least the decision he deserved
 
He did until he was depleted. We've all seen Aldo tired, but that was different. Glaring at the clock for a good 2 seconds, and then looking almost asleep on his back you could see his body give out.
 
He looked even better in the Bautista fight as well.
But Aldo gave up in round 3 last night. He quit fighting near the start of the round.
 
He looked like vintage Aldo initially. Loved his classic rips to the body.

His cardio failed him hard though. He noticably slowed down and that final sprint to finish the fight gassed him out completely.

I wish he came back to FW when he returned. Would've been the better move imo, but obv. I'm not in his camp.
 
He looked good. The skill level is still there, but the conditioning to maintain it isn't.
 
Looked great, but that cardio is the tell tale sign of not taking his off-camp training seriously. He's ready to move on, no need for him to force something that he is not 100% committed to.
 
He looked fine when it was going well but prime Aldo would never have had a close fight with Zahabi so even though I thought he won I'm still glad he's retiring.
 
