Is it just a coincidence that all the more “marketable” stars get the decision nod?

UFC if more "entertainment" than "professional sport". The sooner you accept it the better, but yeah you're 100% right. Many things are very shady
 
FlyingDeathKick said:
Ye Bautista and Merab are so marketable.
Click to expand...
Aldo is so marketable that they never gave him the rematch against Conor and keep pitting him against no names even though he’s an aging legend.

They obviously have something against Aldo (probably a lack of ppv buys). They can care less about him.

If they can build a name off him they will.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Aldo is so marketable that they never gave him the rematch against Conor and keep pitting him against no names even though he’s an aging legend.

They obviously have something against Aldo (probably a lack of ppv buys). They can care less about him.

If they can build a name off him they will.
Click to expand...
They gave him a title shot after a loss to Moraes.. It was his only fight in the division too.
 
FlyingDeathKick said:
They gave him a title shot after a loss to Moraes.. It was his only fight in the division too.
Click to expand...
But they didn’t give a shot at Conor and they just gave the nod to Bautista when the media had it at 50 50
 
AldoStillGoat said:
But they didn’t give a shot at Conor and they just gave the nod to Bautista when the media had it at 50 50
Click to expand...
Conor didn't stay at 145 so there was no shot to give. Also Conor is a rare exception, Conor can fight whoever he wants. Of course they wouldn't want to give Aldo another fight with Conor unless Conor himself wanted it, Conor is the biggest star the sport has ever seen.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Aldo is so marketable that they never gave him the rematch against Conor and keep pitting him against no names even though he’s an aging legend.

They obviously have something against Aldo (probably a lack of ppv buys). They can care less about him.

If they can build a name off him they will.
Click to expand...

Aldo had a bunch of terrible title defences when he got the ufc title, Dana even warned him at one point that he has to “go” when he’s in the octagon
 
AldoStillGoat said:
O’Malley got absolutely slapped around wasn’t even close.

That would have been the robbery of the century if they gave it to Sean.
Click to expand...
They gave him (O'Malley) 2 rounds which was a robbery in a way. It was a clear 49-46. They tried to make something Shady happen.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leinster Rugby
Media "Ngannou hasn't earned more in boxing than he would have in UFC"
10 11 12
Replies
220
Views
5K
rjmbrd
rjmbrd

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,963
Messages
56,296,833
Members
175,151
Latest member
Eillo89

Share this page

Back
Top