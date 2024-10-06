Is it just a coincidence that all the more “marketable” stars get the decision nod?

AldoStillGoat
Master of Science in Shookology
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 6,149
- Reaction score
- 15,648
It’s pretty ridiculous at this point. UFC turning into boxing with the bullshit decisions.
Ah, TKO holdings.UFC if more "entertainment" than "professional sport". The sooner you accept it the better
Yup, they're owned by the same company (Endeavor Group)Ah, TKO holdings.
Makes sense.
They own the WWE too right?
Aldo is so marketable that they never gave him the rematch against Conor and keep pitting him against no names even though he’s an aging legend.Ye Bautista and Merab are so marketable.
O’Malley got absolutely slapped around wasn’t even close.Explains why O'Malley beat Merab.
They gave him a title shot after a loss to Moraes.. It was his only fight in the division too.Aldo is so marketable that they never gave him the rematch against Conor and keep pitting him against no names even though he’s an aging legend.
They obviously have something against Aldo (probably a lack of ppv buys). They can care less about him.
If they can build a name off him they will.
But they didn’t give a shot at Conor and they just gave the nod to Bautista when the media had it at 50 50They gave him a title shot after a loss to Moraes.. It was his only fight in the division too.
Conor didn't stay at 145 so there was no shot to give. Also Conor is a rare exception, Conor can fight whoever he wants. Of course they wouldn't want to give Aldo another fight with Conor unless Conor himself wanted it, Conor is the biggest star the sport has ever seen.But they didn’t give a shot at Conor and they just gave the nod to Bautista when the media had it at 50 50
Aldo is so marketable that they never gave him the rematch against Conor and keep pitting him against no names even though he’s an aging legend.
They obviously have something against Aldo (probably a lack of ppv buys). They can care less about him.
If they can build a name off him they will.
They gave him (O'Malley) 2 rounds which was a robbery in a way. It was a clear 49-46. They tried to make something Shady happen.O’Malley got absolutely slapped around wasn’t even close.
That would have been the robbery of the century if they gave it to Sean.
It’s pretty ridiculous at this point. UFC turning into boxing with the bullshit decisions.