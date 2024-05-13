Is it intentional that we can't upload media to the War Room forum from our phones?

RemyR

RemyR

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Sep 2, 2002
Messages
12,742
Reaction score
15,992
Howdy.

I like to do a little tomfoolery and post memes. The more political ones I'll post in the war room meme thread. Unfortunately I noticed that in that thread you can't upload directly from you phone, you have to host the image somewhere and link to that. As opposed to P&M where you can just upload from your camera roll. Is this intentional?
 
RemyR said:
Howdy.

I like to do a little tomfoolery and post memes. The more political ones I'll post in the war room meme thread. Unfortunately I noticed that in that thread you can't upload directly from you phone, you have to host the image somewhere and link to that. As opposed to P&M where you can just upload from your camera roll. Is this intentional?
Click to expand...
Yes, this is intentional, Remy. It helps us better monitor or quality-assure what content is being shared in the subforum.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,996
Messages
55,599,205
Members
174,845
Latest member
sosadus

Share this page

Back
Top