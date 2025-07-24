Is it illegal to own North Korean currency in USA?

Hi, I own 2 North Korean coins that I bought at a coin shop in thee Chicagoland area..



I looked up on thee internet to see if it was illegal to own these coins in USA, but I couldn’t find anywhere stating so.



(If you try and post North Korean coins on ebay though, it will be taken down immediately.)



(Since USA has an embargo with North Korea..)



What I did find on google is however, that it is illegal to import most things made in North Korea..



I did not specifically import these coins though. I got them from a coin dealer in the Chicago suburbs, and he said he got them from a coin dealer in Sweden whom imported the coins from North Korea to Sweden..



Well anyways, can anyone find any specific law that states it’s illegal to own North Korean currency?



(Assuming mine are not counterfeits..)