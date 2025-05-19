Is it hard to make money out of being a Youtuber?

Intermission
Is it worth the effort? Do you need a lot of connections? How long does it take to get 1000 subsribers without flashing a pussy?
Most people think this.I have a talent though. Most people dont.
Well you need a hook then. What if you go around to all these different martial arts schools and challenge their best student to a fight?"His kicking is pretty good in comparison to most i've seen." in the dojo or YT"
Id say thats talent.
Or that guy needs to go out more
That sounds very 80s.Well you need a hook then. What if you go around to all these different martial arts schools and challenge their best student to a fight?
If you actually fight the yes. Even if you lose every fight, it would still be a fun gimmick.That sounds very 80s.
Would you subscribe?
If I visit the sweatiest, most alpha gym in the States and do my Karate... Can I reach 1000 subs?
Of course it is. Being lucky is hard too. Most never make it, like in anything, and those who do generally take years to actually make anything worthwhile from it.
If you have the time and energy to make the videos for free for some time, then go for it. You are posting here a lot, so you have the time. Now do you have the drive to keep at it?