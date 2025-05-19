Is it hard to make money out of being a Youtuber?

Is it worth the effort? Do you need a lot of connections? How long does it take to get 1000 subsribers without flashing a pussy?
 
artworks-000246366289-h81n8g-t1080x1080.jpg
 
If I visit the sweatiest, most alpha gym in the States and do my Karate... Can I reach 1000 subs?
 
Intermission said:
"His kicking is pretty good in comparison to most i've seen." in the dojo or YT"

Id say thats talent.

Or that guy needs to go out more:p
Well you need a hook then. What if you go around to all these different martial arts schools and challenge their best student to a fight?
 
Of course it is. Being lucky is hard too. Most never make it, like in anything, and those who do generally take years to actually make anything worthwhile from it.

If you have the time and energy to make the videos for free for some time, then go for it. You are posting here a lot, so you have the time. Now do you have the drive to keep at it?
 
Intermission said:
That sounds very 80s.

Would you subscribe?
If you actually fight the yes. Even if you lose every fight, it would still be a fun gimmick.

In fact, maybe that's how you get the schools to agree to it. You challenge them to a fight and act all arrogant but then you lose and become humble and say "teach me" and then they teach you about their art for the rest of the episode.
 
You guys are my friends. It feels whoreish to do it more expansive. ..but it's so stupid if I can make money and don't do it

I'll let you guys vote
 
