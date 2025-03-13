The total amount of U.S. dollars in circulation worldwide is unknown, but it is enormous.So, how does a country like Nepal acquire dollars to buy oil from Kuwait? - > By producing goods and selling them to the U.S. in exchange for dollars.In this process, the U.S. receives goods or raw materials in return for printed paper (or, in modern times, digital money).Nepal then gives these dollars to Kuwait for oil, Kuwait uses them to buy roof tiles from India, and India spends them on medicine from Sweden.Every country in this chain exchanges real goods or services, while the U.S. only provides dollars, which never have to return to the U.S.Since the dollar is the world's reserve currency, the U.S. can always obtain goods, raw materials, or services in exchange for printed money or digital bank records.In short, only the U.S. can get something for nothing ?