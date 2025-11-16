Is it fair to say that the two best Welterweights aren’t fighting for the title tonight?

Fact Checker
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2022
- Messages
- 4,673
- Reaction score
- 13,652
Islam is unproven at WW. Zero wins over any elite WW’s for that matter.
JDM is a middle of the pack guy who got a title shot from a buzzer beater come from behind win over shopworn Gilbert Burns. Then gets the belt in a competitive fight with unproven one and done chap Belal.
Idk but I’d heavily favor guys like Shavkhat, Morales, Garry, Prates, even Brady over these two.
JDM vs Mak feels like a UFC politics title fight to me, am I wrong?
