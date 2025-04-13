Crime Is it fair to say Liberals/Democrats are more tolerant/softer on crime?

I moved to a nice area over a decade ago but it has been getting worse since covid because of all the people from other parts of California that have moved in. It has gotten especially bad since 2025. Now there is a very visible gang presence and there's also discussions held on the internet in two very different bubbles. There's a VERY stark difference between how people talk about it on the liberal sites like reddit and other sites that do not lean left.

it is incredible if not entertaining.

On the liberal end, people are saying just leave the gangs alone. That they usually do not target civilians and don't bother painting over their gang grafitti because they'll just come back and tag the wall again. Leave them alone, if you see them on the street, cross to the other side. Basically overall a very "hands off" approach

On Facebook where I see a lot of MAGA memes, it's the complete opposite. People want very harsh punishment, they're talking about how to crack down on it, and they're getting law enforcement involved.

But this isnt the only place I see evidence. I read it on here on the European migrant issue. On the migrant crime problem, conservative posters seem to want to cut immigration and support deportation. Liberal solution seems to be more financial support like welfare and more money for educating migrants.

Also when migrants got bussed to NYC and they were camping on the streets and subway if they're not housed in hotels. I saw a very hands off approach from Liberals. Basically just keep supporting the migrants financially whereas conservatives wanted them all rounded up and deported and the ones at the border stopped and turned back.
 
It really depends on who's committing the crime. The play is to first deny crime is even happening, then pick out a high point to compare it to and claim crime is actually dropping, then call any attempt to address crime racist and pretend murderers and carjackers are all in jail for smoking a joint, then say someone else has committed a paperwork "crime" so stop complaining about carjackings and subway murders, then say more leftism is the solution and point to crime rates in some all white country with a population of 12 people.
 
It's like that meme. No it's not happening. OK it's happening but it's minor. Fine it's worse but it's not that bad. It's bad and here's why that's a good thing.
 
liberals are more likely to forgive crimes against a person, conservatives are more likely to forgive crimes against humanity. fair enough?
 
I actually think it'd be fair to say the left helped get him elected with those "34 felony convictions". <lol> Please keep doing what you clowns do.
 
Perfect example, thanks. "Derp, we fabricated a paperwork 'crime' against our political opponent with no victim and no other similar applications, so pay no attention to all the murders, robberies and carjackings and burning down buildings".

Did you really think TS was talking about democrats being soft on novel legal theories and clerical filings? That's kind of the point, that democrats will deny, downplay, overlook, downgrade charges for violent crimes and send them back out on the street as quickly as possible, but when it comes to prosecuting political opponents, hassling taxpayers and "enforcing" some zoning restriction or building a treehouse or anything that harms nobody, suddenly they're superhawks seeking maximum policing and penalties.
 
I mean it depends who's doing it. They typically wait in line to be told what to think so it really depends on what their "team" wants.
 
Yes, that tends to be the situation, with blue states and cities being more relaxed on crime, often turning a blind eye to criminal activity.

The past couple days an example of this has been discussed in the news. In New York, very liberal Greenwich Village has been complaining about how out of control crime has become in their village. As authors have been questioning, since blue New York politicians tend to be more lenient on criminal activity, will the people of Greenwich look to vote for red politicians who are less tolerant of crime.

One example ~

Greenwich Village Falls Into Chaos - But Will the Residents Change Their Voting Habits?​



......Mind you, the "village" is criticized for being liberal, in New York. That's telling. But look at the polling numbers, taken locally: 83 percent want more cops on the streets. 74 percent want drug dealers prosecuted more harshly. But how are they voting?


That old saw about the definition of insanity - doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results - comes immediately to mind.

And within the bad, there's worse:

No place is more emblematic of the decline than Washington Square Park – where Bob Dylan used to sing songs about social injustice. Despite falling citywide crime, the green space continues to be overrun by junkies and dealers — and repeat offenders are on a loop – arrested, released and back by lunchtime, neighbors said.

“Enough is enough,” said Village-raised Trevor Sumner, president of the Washington Square Association. “Liberalism is being challenged and people are realizing that our attempts to honor some ideals are leading to worst outcomes.”
I sense some self-awareness creeping in.

See Also: These Are the Judges Making New York City More Dangerous

Feds Investigating Los Angeles Homeless Industrial Complex Spending - Here's How We Got Here

Look, Greenwich Village never was, is not now, and never will be a staunch conservative area. You aren't going to see a sudden blossoming of MAGA caps on people walking around Washington Square Park. But there have to be some possible candidates who at least aren't barking-nuts, loony-left. And this isn't just a Greenwich Village problem or even just a New York problem; it's a problem in pretty much all of our major cities that are stuck under Democrat rule. Greenwich Village is just the latest to speak up about it.


The obvious reply to these concerned residents is, "Who are you voting for in the next city election?"

There are always choices. Find candidates who are willing to adopt at least some of the principles of the right: Law and order, clean streets, keeping bums off the sidewalks and out of the parks. The people of Greenwich Village and other urban neighborhoods have that choice: Examine closely your voting habits and your candidates, or continue to embrace the suck.

The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
 
If someone falsifying business records to try and influence an election is a winner for you, that speaks far more to your character than mine.

Once upon a time, we are in a similar position. John Edwards was supposed by to be a big up and coming Dem player. He cheated on his (cancer-stricken) wife and tried to cover it up by falsifying records, very similar to Trump. Edwards was basically facing the same charges but just the federal version instead of NY state.
—And he wasn’t even convicted. Hung jury, and the DOJ decided not to re-file.

But we didn’t GAF, just the fact that he cheated on his wife was enough for us. We kicked him to the curb and his political career was dead. Meanwhile you guys vote for the biggest corrupt scumbag criminal in American history and want to blame us for your own shitty moral character. Sorry, that’s on you.
 
Yes, when people think of Democrats who cheated on their wives, they think of John Edwards...and not that other nobody who got impeached over lying about an affair, and still left the office of the Presidency with a very high approval rating. Oh', I also believe this random nobody paid hush money to a whore he fucked as well...

How very moral of you to kick John Edwards to the curb, because you guys really care about infidelity, LOL.
 
My comparison was actually about felony counts of falsifying business records.
The Lewinsky scandal broke in like 1998, Clinton was already elected, and in the last part of his second term.
 
