Greenwich Village Falls Into Chaos - But Will the Residents Change Their Voting Habits?​





"Enough is enough," said Village-raised Trevor Sumner, president of the Washington Square Association. "Liberalism is being challenged and people are realizing that our attempts to honor some ideals are leading to worst outcomes." No place is more emblematic of the decline than Washington Square Park – where Bob Dylan used to sing songs about social injustice. Despite falling citywide crime, the green space continues to be overrun by junkies and dealers — and repeat offenders are on a loop – arrested, released and back by lunchtime, neighbors said.

Yes, that tends to be the situation, with blue states and cities being more relaxed on crime, often turning a blind eye to criminal activity.The past couple days an example of this has been discussed in the news. In New York, very liberal Greenwich Village has been complaining about how out of control crime has become in their village. As authors have been questioning, since blue New York politicians tend to be more lenient on criminal activity, will the people of Greenwich look to vote for red politicians who are less tolerant of crime.One example ~......Mind you, the "village" is criticized for being liberal, in. That's telling. But look at the polling numbers, taken locally: 83 percent want more cops on the streets. 74 percent want drug dealers prosecuted more harshly. But how are they voting?That old saw about the definition of insanity - doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results - comes immediately to mind.And within the bad, there's worse:I sense some self-awareness creeping in.Look, Greenwich Village never was, is not now, and never will be a staunch conservative area. You aren't going to see a sudden blossoming of MAGA caps on people walking around Washington Square Park. But there have to be some possible candidates who at least aren't barking-nuts, loony-left. And this isn't just a Greenwich Village problem or even just a New York problem; it's a problem in pretty much all of our major cities that are stuck under Democrat rule. Greenwich Village is just the latest to speak up about it.The obvious reply to these concerned residents is, "Who are you voting for in the next city election?"There are always choices. Find candidates who are willing to adopt at least some of the principles of the right: Law and order, clean streets, keeping bums off the sidewalks and out of the parks. The people of Greenwich Village and other urban neighborhoods have that choice: Examine closely your voting habits and your candidates, or continue to embrace the suck.