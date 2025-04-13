F1980
I moved to a nice area over a decade ago but it has been getting worse since covid because of all the people from other parts of California that have moved in. It has gotten especially bad since 2025. Now there is a very visible gang presence and there's also discussions held on the internet in two very different bubbles. There's a VERY stark difference between how people talk about it on the liberal sites like reddit and other sites that do not lean left.
it is incredible if not entertaining.
On the liberal end, people are saying just leave the gangs alone. That they usually do not target civilians and don't bother painting over their gang grafitti because they'll just come back and tag the wall again. Leave them alone, if you see them on the street, cross to the other side. Basically overall a very "hands off" approach
On Facebook where I see a lot of MAGA memes, it's the complete opposite. People want very harsh punishment, they're talking about how to crack down on it, and they're getting law enforcement involved.
But this isnt the only place I see evidence. I read it on here on the European migrant issue. On the migrant crime problem, conservative posters seem to want to cut immigration and support deportation. Liberal solution seems to be more financial support like welfare and more money for educating migrants.
Also when migrants got bussed to NYC and they were camping on the streets and subway if they're not housed in hotels. I saw a very hands off approach from Liberals. Basically just keep supporting the migrants financially whereas conservatives wanted them all rounded up and deported and the ones at the border stopped and turned back.
