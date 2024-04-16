Is it fair to say Alex Pereira is the best striker in MMA history?

Perhaps his resume still needs some work to catch the likes of Silva etc.

However it's hard to say there's a better p4p striker than him in MMA history. Has the credentials, the technique, the power, and the belts.

1. Pereira
2. A. Silva
3. Dillashaw
4. Ngannou
5. Volkanovski
 
Most decorated probably.
I have Silva as the GOAT striker but Pereira is up there
 
Alistair Overeem might be it when looking at credentials. K1 champ and has wins over Aerts, Hari and a bunch of others.
 
Alistair Overeem might be it when looking at credentials. K1 champ and has wins over Aerts, Hari and a bunch of others.
Didn't transfer over to MMA as well as Alex

Hard to say a dude who's been slept like 20 times is anywhere near GOAT status
 
Keep in mind jon jones was active when anderson Silva was. There's no way he was moving up to fight contenders and he knew he wasnt beating jon
 
