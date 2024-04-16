Is it fair to say Alex Pereira is the best striker in MMA history?

Safwan ibn Muattal
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Dec 7, 2023
- Messages
- 36
- Reaction score
- 16
Perhaps his resume still needs some work to catch the likes of Silva etc.
However it's hard to say there's a better p4p striker than him in MMA history. Has the credentials, the technique, the power, and the belts.
1. Pereira
2. A. Silva
3. Dillashaw
4. Ngannou
5. Volkanovski
However it's hard to say there's a better p4p striker than him in MMA history. Has the credentials, the technique, the power, and the belts.
1. Pereira
2. A. Silva
3. Dillashaw
4. Ngannou
5. Volkanovski