Is it disconcerting that they had to use photos from 10 years back for the upcoming Jones Stipe fight

BluntForceTrama

BluntForceTrama

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 2, 2008
Messages
12,285
Reaction score
7,906
1730586928879.jpeg

1730587443477.jpeg

This is unsettling and reeks of something

nobody wants to even see this shit

someone needs to explain this one to me…..it’s like a coming out of retirement fight for both Neither has fought in years

People would much rather see Jones fight Apinall so what is this even about?
 
Last edited:
Are you insinuating less people would buy if they looked older? Are you insinuating the people watching don’t understand these dudes a40 or close? What is your point
 
lol I think they know that the fans are already souring on this fight and a poster with fat Jon fighting an old Stipe would be fodder for memes. I'm glad they have this type of self-awareness about it because that shows they know the fans aren't buying Dana's glazing.
 
BluntForceTrama said:
View attachment 1069797

This is unsettling and reeks of something

nobody wants to even see this shit

someone needs to explain this one to me…..it’s like a coming out of retirement fight for both Neither has fought in years

People would much rather see Jones fight Apinall so what is this even about?
Click to expand...
It is about Jon achieving MMAth greatness
 
Glad there's another thread about how horrible this fight is, actually hope the entire first page of this forum is nothing but how stupid this fight is and how useless it was after it happens, that's the dream, wish, and hope.
 
TS, you def. don't understand how 2024 works. Try being single and meeting women online. Makes the 90's feel missed when you just let it up to your imagination.. at least it wasn't the chick making the lies
 
tritestill said:
Glad there's another thread about how horrible this fight is, actually hope the entire first page of this forum is nothing but how stupid this fight is and how useless it was after it happens, that's the dream, wish, and hope.
Click to expand...
People should just boycott this.

My dream is a pay per view tally in the $50k region
 
Jake Paul using Tyson´s old pictures was good inspiration.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,320
Messages
56,442,753
Members
175,223
Latest member
Carlito

Share this page

Back
Top