Is it disconcerting that they had to use photos from 10 years back for the upcoming Jones Stipe fight

It is about Jon achieving MMAth greatnessView attachment 1069797
This is unsettling and reeks of something
nobody wants to even see this shit
someone needs to explain this one to me…..it’s like a coming out of retirement fight for both Neither has fought in years
People would much rather see Jones fight Apinall so what is this even about?
More padding than a girls training bra
People should just boycott this.Glad there's another thread about how horrible this fight is, actually hope the entire first page of this forum is nothing but how stupid this fight is and how useless it was after it happens, that's the dream, wish, and hope.