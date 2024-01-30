Is it concerning when talking about headliners for UFC 300, it's always past-their-prime fighters?

TGArthur

TGArthur

You can't lose if you win the fight.
@Steel
Joined
Nov 20, 2005
Messages
26,788
Reaction score
9,668
Does UFC have a problem making big stars?

Every thread I see on UFC 300 headliners is always old fighters: GSP, Khabib, Jones, Brock, Ronda, and Diaz
 
Who would be big enough to headline? Even if they were available the biggest stars are Izzy, who’s coming off a loss, O’Malley who isn’t even a draw… literally who else? Jones would if he were available, theres isn’t any big stars like Conor, Brock, Ronda, Silva, GSP, Chuck.
 
It takes time for someone to become a star.... thats why they are suggesting established stars and not up and comers... only Conor or Brock were superstars on their first day...
 
akeller901 said:
Who would be big enough to headline? Even if they were available the biggest stars are Izzy, who’s coming off a loss, O’Malley who isn’t even a draw… literally who else? Jones would if he were available, theres isn’t any big stars like Conor, Brock, Ronda, Silva, GSP, Chuck.
Click to expand...
You just reiterated the original post basically.
 
Same thing happened to U Fight Cheap's buddy WWE. They still rely on 90s/early 2000s era stars to generate buzz and their ratings are in the toilet compared to the 90s.

It would be a problem if ratings hadn't become divorced from earnings. But while UFC and WWE have declined in quality and interest for consumers but appreciated as assets regardless due to the thirst for streaming content.

It's a concern for MMA. It's not a concern for Ari.
 
Khamzat vs Shavkat for the inaugural Light-Middleweight(175 lbs) Title would be a great 300 main event.

Leon vs Belal for the WW(now 165 lbs) Title at UFC 302.
 
You have to keep winning to become a star. We just had a bunch of turnover over the last year in all the divisions. And the longest reigning champ has just lost twice outside his weight class.

Untitled.png
 
This has been entirely my concern with the main for 300. I have a feeling we are gonna see the ol nostalgia bait key jingle where they dust off the old toys and say “remember this? You liked this right?”
 
There will never be huge PPV-selling stars like Mcgregor, Lesnar or Rousey again. Those days are over, and the UFC believes they've got a brand that doesn't need to depend on that anymore.

Major companies want a business model that gives them the ability to correctly forecast revenue streams further in to the future. It lowers their beta, helps grow their stock and lowers their cost of capital with A-rated banks. Depending on a superstar that comes along once every 5 years or longer puts them in a riskier position to manage the business from PPV to PPV and they hate that. The UFC has been working to break free from that for years now.
 
Bigger

Is better

The breasts, lips

The thighs, the butt

I wanna feel all somewhat
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cooliox
  • Poll
With Dana's announcement for 297-299, it leaves few options for UFC 300
5 6 7
Replies
138
Views
7K
Cooliox
Cooliox
T
Finishing off the UFC 300 Card.
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
Striker33
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,384
Messages
54,997,886
Members
174,542
Latest member
gafinato

Share this page

Back
Top