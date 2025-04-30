Social Is it better to live to a ripe old age with little excitement or lead an adventurous but short life?

Is it better to live to a ripe old age with little excitement or lead an adventurous but short life?

Interesting and not super long. I work in the medical field, and lots of my patients have so many medical problems and are in the poorest of health, yet cling to life even though there is no real quality to it.

I have no desire to end up like that. Once my body starts going, I'm not putting the burden of taking care of me on anyone. DNR or comfort care for me.

I get people are afraid of what happens next, but I have no desire to hang on to a life where quality is that poor. To each their own though.

TLDR- I've watched many hundreds of people pass away in discomfort when they could have been comfortable and passed peacefully and chose not to.
 
Are most of the patients you deal with younger or older?
 
Mainly older patients. Most people don't realize modern medicine is not like TV shows. Yes it can prolong your life, but the quality of life is not there.

Who wants to suck down a pile of pills and have someone help you do everything all the time? What kind of life quality is that? Not to mention the burden your loved ones take on careing for you.
 
Yeah I never understand the reason to live and prolong the suffering, when you are terminally and going to die in a few months. Might as well get yourself euthanized if it's legal of course.

Can someone in the clinic or place of work administer something to end their life even though if it's illegal?
 
