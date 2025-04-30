Interesting and not super long. I work in the medical field, and lots of my patients have so many medical problems and are in the poorest of health, yet cling to life even though there is no real quality to it.



I have no desire to end up like that. Once my body starts going, I'm not putting the burden of taking care of me on anyone. DNR or comfort care for me.



I get people are afraid of what happens next, but I have no desire to hang on to a life where quality is that poor. To each their own though.



TLDR- I've watched many hundreds of people pass away in discomfort when they could have been comfortable and passed peacefully and chose not to.