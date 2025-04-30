Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,187
- Reaction score
- 50,673
Tough one, I got to think about this.
How about you folks?
How about you folks?
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Interesting and not super long. I work in the medical field, and lots of my patients have so many medical problems and are in the poorest of health, yet cling to life even though there is no real quality to it.
I have no desire to end up like that. Once my body starts going, I'm not putting the burden of taking care of me on anyone. DNR or comfort care for me.
I get people are afraid of what happens next, but I have no desire to hang on to a life where quality is that poor. To each their own though.
TLDR- I've watched many hundreds of people pass away in discomfort when they could have been comfortable and passed peacefully and chose not to.
Mainly older patients. Most people don't realize modern medicine is not like TV shows. Yes it can prolong your life, but the quality of life is not there.Are most of the patients you deal with younger or older?
Mainly older patients. Most people don't realize modern medicine is not like TV shows. Yes it can prolong your life, but the quality of life is not there.
Who wants to suck down a pile of pills and have someone help you do everything all the time? What kind of life quality is that? Not to mention the burden your loved ones take on careing for you.