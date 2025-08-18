Is it better to be an exciting fighter who loses, or a boring fighter who wins?

fries in the bag
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2025
- Messages
- 249
- Reaction score
- 359
Exciting fighter who loses (risks getting knocked out in every exchange due to flashy, aggressive style):
Jiri
Boring fighter who wins (maximize chance of winning a fight, even if boring techniques are used):
Khamzat
------------------
If you are an exciting fighter who loses too much, you risk getting cut from the UFC eventually.
If you are a boring fighter who keeps winning, people will skip your fights regardless.
What's better to be?
Jiri
Boring fighter who wins (maximize chance of winning a fight, even if boring techniques are used):
Khamzat
------------------
If you are an exciting fighter who loses too much, you risk getting cut from the UFC eventually.
If you are a boring fighter who keeps winning, people will skip your fights regardless.
What's better to be?