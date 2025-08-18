  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Is it better to be an exciting fighter who loses, or a boring fighter who wins?

Exciting fighter who loses (risks getting knocked out in every exchange due to flashy, aggressive style):
Jiri

Boring fighter who wins (maximize chance of winning a fight, even if boring techniques are used):
Khamzat


------------------


If you are an exciting fighter who loses too much, you risk getting cut from the UFC eventually.
If you are a boring fighter who keeps winning, people will skip your fights regardless.

What's better to be?
 
For fans or the fighter? Obviously to win by any means necessary as a fighter. Your popularity / interest/ future money potential can be hurt tho if your fan base don't like what you do
 
Are you rtarded? The fight before this he just messed up Whitakkers mouth in 1 round. One dull fight and hes boring?

Now if he strings up consecutive fights where hes content to control the opponent for a win then we can start this discussion but not after one fight where he completely outclassed a clueless " champ "
 
Go ask GSP.

GSP-pissed.png
 
The idea is to win and take minimal damage doing so. Khamzat does exactly this.
 
Its not like Chimaev is boring, he isnt John Fitch...still undefeated, but he had 1 boring fight, in his biggest fight tho.
 
you gotta win. if you can do it in an 'exciting' way, you will probably get more fans/money and all the rest

Khamzat decided to fight as safe as possible and then did the same shit for maybe 23 minutes.

Belal fought similarly and most people hated him. To each their own, I respect it, I just find it curious
 
Twenty years of UFC bookings indicates that UFC is well aware that it is in the entertainment business.

It is pretty rare that UFC fails to eventually make most matchups that most people want to see. Most of the time UFC fails to make an obviously necessary matchup, it is because a fighter doesn't want the fight.

UFC seems to find the right balance between pure entertainment and pure competition. People keep watching.

Khamzat definitely fitched out last night. That fight sucked bad.

I'll say it again: if every MMA fight looked like the main event last night, MMA would have died long ago.

Watch it again, fast forward to Dana in the ring just after the fight. Look at his face.
He already knows that UFC has to find a way to unfitch this thing fast, like telling Chimaev that he bored the shit out of 80% of the fan base, or, shift the spotlight to other divisions and wait for chimaev to go away.
 
you said “exciting fighter who loses”

in my mind that’s a can or someone with a losing record. But there’s a debate to be had for an exciting contender vs undefeated boring fighter
 
Jiri was a champion and has a strong record. He's an exciting fighter who wins.
 
