Is it better to be an exciting fighter who loses, or a boring fighter who wins?

Twenty years of UFC bookings indicates that UFC is well aware that it is in the entertainment business.



It is pretty rare that UFC fails to eventually make most matchups that most people want to see. Most of the time UFC fails to make an obviously necessary matchup, it is because a fighter doesn't want the fight.



UFC seems to find the right balance between pure entertainment and pure competition. People keep watching.



Khamzat definitely fitched out last night. That fight sucked bad.



I'll say it again: if every MMA fight looked like the main event last night, MMA would have died long ago.



Watch it again, fast forward to Dana in the ring just after the fight. Look at his face.

He already knows that UFC has to find a way to unfitch this thing fast, like telling Chimaev that he bored the shit out of 80% of the fan base, or, shift the spotlight to other divisions and wait for chimaev to go away.