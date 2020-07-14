Is it bad to eat soap bars?

Is it bad to eat soap bars?

The natural ones, not the paraben stuff.

I bought this coconut natural bar.
Not tested on animals and all of that nice stuff.
I don't have the list of ingredients anymore.

Anyway, it smelled really nice and I got some of it in my mouth as I showered.
It tasted pleasant so I took a bite and my belly was perfectly fine.

Maybe it is even healthy to get good organic fatty oils?
 
What's with all the yellow cards???
 
rs_480x270-151218092102-christmas_story_6.gif
 
I guess if you’re buying stupid fake soaps then it’s probably fine
 
The following is a joke.

EWXuGpGXkAgIv99.jpg
 
