Is it bad to eat soap bars?

Pimp Andrew
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 3, 2019
- Messages
- 2,868
- Reaction score
- 5,362
The natural ones, not the paraben stuff.
I bought this coconut natural bar.
Not tested on animals and all of that nice stuff.
I don't have the list of ingredients anymore.
Anyway, it smelled really nice and I got some of it in my mouth as I showered.
It tasted pleasant so I took a bite and my belly was perfectly fine.
Maybe it is even healthy to get good organic fatty oils?
