Is it aging that makes me think things were prettier in the past or is it pure nostalgia?

Colnago Super

Ferrari 643

Sauber Mercedes C9

I bought a new bike today that is made of aluminum. Since I have had a bike for an average of 10 years before changing, I have always spent an extra penny for a good brand. But I also looked at those made of carbon fiber. In addition to being terribly expensive, I think they look insanely clumsy with their thick, irregular and round and square frames in an insane mix.This made me think about whether it is I who have become boring with age and cannot appreciate "bold" design. But the more I think about it, it has happened gradually with my aging. Apart from martial arts in my younger days, cycling and cars have been a great interest for me. I followed F1 with great interest until they got that safety frame around the cockpit. I thought the cars were so ugly that I lost interest. The same thing with the Le Mans 24 Hours. Many different brands in the top class that had different distinct differences and a shape that was beautiful to look at. But bang boom then came the shark fin that covered from cockpit to rear wing so that the cars resembled wagons and not a racing car. Yes yes I know, it was safety thinking in F1 and aerodynamic thinking in LMP1 and Hypercar. But couldn't it have been done without making the main star, namely the car, repulsive?What do you think?Here comes a bicycle, an F1 car and a Le Mans car that I think were much more beautiful and elegant than what we see today.- in production from 1968 until the late 1980s.- this sexy thing was used in the 1991 Formula One season.won the 1989 24 Hours of Le Mans race.