Is it acceptable to spend few hundreds on your new role just to prove yourself?

Hi everyone,



I've work for a large company for nearly 10 years now and recently saw a job advertisement for a "garden supervisor" position in western part of the city. This role involves maintaining company properties across the metro area supervising few employees on the spectrum.



I spoke with my manager about applying for this position and asked her to help me get in (her connections and all), she approved so I will be working 3 days a week outdoors and 2 days at my usual role at the moment. This will relieve all the stress because I really need to steer clear away from human garbage at work.



So, is it acceptable to spend $400-$500 on plants to renovate one of the company's neglected properties in the weekend behind their back just to prove yourself that you're legit?



They have specified that I can only buy plants from certain major hardware stores. They wouldn't let me use the money on wholesale nursery. It's just for that one as it's a big site with potentials.



Everyone in the family gave me a weird look and said never give any work a cent.