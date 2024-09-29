Social Is it absolutely necessary in having some kind of purpose to live a full vibrant life?

Individuals with a strong sense of purpose tend to live longer, have healthier hearts, and are more psychologically resilient.

Work can be a great source of meaning, which may explain why retiring early is associated with reduced longevity and a higher risk of dementia.
I got this from the link below.

The Importance of Living a Purpose-Driven Life | VIA Institute

Discover your character strengths in 10 minutes with the free, scientifically validated VIA Survey. Learn to use your character strengths to live your best life.
Cole train said:
Happiest person i know has never worked a job, has not had gf and smokes weed all day and plays games.

Most unhappy one dreams of being big shot

In conclusion

Who the fuck knows
fungi said:
Yes.
Why do you even have to ask?!!
Read what Cole Train said. That's why.
 
