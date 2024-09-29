Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Individuals with a strong sense of purpose tend to live longer, have healthier hearts, and are more psychologically resilient.
Work can be a great source of meaning, which may explain why retiring early is associated with reduced longevity and a higher risk of dementia.
