Opinion Is it about the politician/leader that has the best ideas to make the country better?

  • Yes, the politician/leader who has the best ideas, that's who I would likely vote for.

  • No, I stand with the politician/leader of the party I'm with.

Is that how you choose who you vote or are you loyal to your party no matter what?

I for one would be open to any ideas that have the best way possible in making the country better.

I wouldn't stick to a party, just because of your affiliation to them.

I'm willing to be open minded to all avenues that will make the best possible outcome.

Obviously, people lie, so you have to be aware of their history. If they are ones that tend lie in the past, it would be very hard for me trust this person.
 
Every american will vote on the first option when they actually do the second one lol
 
