  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Is it a redflag if the sister of the girl you date got an OnlyFans?

Sonny Qc

Sonny Qc

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Feb 3, 2016
Messages
37,531
Reaction score
45,392
Not only her older sister got an OF,
but she don't try to hide this or feel a little bit of shame about it.

Is it a redflag?

Because, I sure don't feel great about this...

Thought?
 
And no , just because one does it doesn't mean it's a red flag for the other.

Has the one you're dating given you any cause for concern?
 
fungi said:
Yeah, Sonny, WTF???
You keep making threads without providing the most important part of info, the pics. Bad habits may imply bad manners...
Click to expand...


Personally I reckon the OF sister is going on her OF account and posting " OMG, my sister's boyfriend is starting up threads about me on a human cockfighting forum but is not putting up any photos of me or my OF name. I think my sister may have chosen terribly , thought ?"
 
No, as long as the sister was female and gave you an OF visitor pass.

TC said: Personally I reckon the OF sister is going on her OF account and posting " OMG, my sister's boyfriend is starting up threads about me on a human cockfighting forum but is not putting up any photos of me or my OF name. I think my sister may have chosen terribly , thought?

Need pics of either one for clarity. :)
 
Sonny Qc said:
Not only her older sister got an OF,
but she don't try to hide this or feel a little bit of shame about it.

Is it a redflag?

Because, I sure don't feel great about this...

Thought?
Click to expand...
Hoes of a feather. Like if a woman has a bunch of promiscuous friends... does not bode well sherbro.

Ask the girl you are dating what her opinion about what her sister is doing. If it's anything but disgust... run.
 
Contempt said:
Hoes of a feather. Like if a woman has a bunch of promiscuous friends... does not bode well sherbro.

Ask the girl you are dating what her opinion about what her sister is doing. If it's anything but disgust... run.
Click to expand...
Women tend to mimic each other so it's a major red flag. That said, most of them are like that in Western countries. So, remember that, like her sister, she's probably a slut without morals. Recreational use only, like the majority of modern women.
 
Has she said what she thinks of it ? positive or negative ? Could be a red flag but if she is vehemently against it maybe not.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Not only her older sister got an OF,
but she don't try to hide this or feel a little bit of shame about it.

Is it a redflag?

Because, I sure don't feel great about this...

Thought?
Click to expand...
Honestly..i dispise this bahaviour...but its personal, its against one of my value but its her sister.... reste a voir si les valeurs de la fille que tu fréquente a le même logiciel de valeurs....
 
Sonny Qc said:
I really try to get girls with better value now,
I swear.
Click to expand...
c'est rendu dur en asti ! lorsque je datais des filles il ya 10-15 ans la game étais pas pareil du tout ! la cest un cesspool fest, c'est l'enfer. Bref je vais essayé de ne pas trop te décourager.
 
Contempt said:
Hoes of a feather. Like if a woman has a bunch of promiscuous friends... does not bode well sherbro.

Ask the girl you are dating what her opinion about what her sister is doing. If it's anything but disgust... run.
Click to expand...
For once, i'm with you on this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F1980
Is OnlyFans becoming an acceptable career? Are we turning towards Hedonism?
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
2K
Tito Tapped
Tito Tapped

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,250
Messages
56,886,242
Members
175,443
Latest member
negodary

Share this page

Back
Top