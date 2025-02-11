Is it a redflag if the sister of the girl you date got an OnlyFans?

Yeah, Sonny, WTF???Thought ?
Link or pictures you waste of space.
Sonny, and I say this with all due respect and e-friendship, I'm pretty sure every girl you date has an OnlyFans LoL
Hoes of a feather. Like if a woman has a bunch of promiscuous friends... does not bode well sherbro.Not only her older sister got an OF,
but she don't try to hide this or feel a little bit of shame about it.
Is it a redflag?
Because, I sure don't feel great about this...
Thought?
Women tend to mimic each other so it's a major red flag. That said, most of them are like that in Western countries. So, remember that, like her sister, she's probably a slut without morals. Recreational use only, like the majority of modern women.Hoes of a feather. Like if a woman has a bunch of promiscuous friends... does not bode well sherbro.
Ask the girl you are dating what her opinion about what her sister is doing. If it's anything but disgust... run.
c'est rendu dur en asti ! lorsque je datais des filles il ya 10-15 ans la game étais pas pareil du tout ! la cest un cesspool fest, c'est l'enfer. Bref je vais essayé de ne pas trop te décourager.I really try to get girls with better value now,
I swear.
Ask the girl you are dating what her opinion about what her sister is doing. If it's anything but disgust... run.