Is it a put down to call a fighter a Journeyman?

Outside of sports, journeyman carries no stigma. A journeyman carpenter or mechanic is someone you want on your crew.

Sports are different because everybody is trying to become champ. So a contender wants to prove he's not just a contender. And any fighter yet to become a contender is striving to become one. But at the end of the day, not all fighters can win a belt or even get to fight for one. So, one might say that MOST fighters who have more than a certain number of fights are journeyman!

But that's my not main question. Setting aside the dictionary or even usage by sportscasters, etc., do you consider calling a fighter a journeyman to be a put-down?

Personally, I'd rather it not be seen as an insult or even a minimization for the simple reason that there should be a handy way to respect fighters who never reach the upper echelon.
 
Journeyman Jan is the pinnacle of that definition, its not derogatory. Even Journeyman find success.
 
no it's not a put down.

plenty of journeyman fighters lke morciano, kevin holland, dan hooker and bobby green that fans respect a lot more then a "main eventer" like colby convington

at one point robbie lawler was considered a journeyman
 
On the Dawg, a fighter could be 27-1, with four title defenses and on a nine year long, 15 fight undefeated streak, and shit on for being a can crusher while also being derided for having a tough fight.

There will be no mention of strength of schedule, age, injuries or anything else that revolves around context.

They'll tell you Condit was a journeyman despite being interim UFC and WEC champ who once had a 92% finishing ratio through almost thirty fights because his career ended horribly, while typing dumb shit about the Diaz fight.

Fight fans fucking stink. They hate fighters.

You're asking the wrong people.
 
I think that some fighters are journeymen but that term gets tossed around to the wrong guys. Guys who consistently made millions are not journeymen.
 
Shit fans use it as a slur...but the reality is that it at least implies some level of longevity, and if someone is able to stick around for a long time in MMA, especially at the UFC level, it seems ridiculous for someone to characterize that as a negative.

Look at the dummies who derisively refer to Nate and Jorge as journeymen. When you consider their combined # of fights, their performance bonuses, headlining multiple PPVs, and both of them earning millions, it is more a comment on how dumb those fans are, because 99.9% of fighters would kill to have their careers.
 
Deltron 6060 said:
Which is better Journeyman or Gatekeeper? Gotta have a nickname for past their prime fighters 🤷🏻‍♂️.
Click to expand...
Well, a Gatekeeper should be at least a cut above a journeyman. If a journeyman can get past the Gatekeeper, then he becomes a Contender.
 
When I think of journeymen I think of guys like Dan Severn who fought everywhere and anywhere and Ruben 'Warpath' Villareal. I don't think of it as a put down, but often it is used to describe someone whose not at the top of the pops.

The term doesn't have much currency in modern MMA where UFC dominates the market, and weight cutting to the super handicapped weights and carefully selecting ones opponent are the modern strategy.

Obviously a guy like Travis Fulton is another classic journeyman that comes to mind in MMA.
 
It can definitely be an insult like Colby calling Masvidal Journeyman George

But the reality is, even being a UFC journeyman is still an elite accomplishment most combat sports athletes could never achieve. A journeyman like Bobby Green could probably be champ in a smaller promotion, and could probably knock out 10 amateurs with UFC aspirations back to back
 
