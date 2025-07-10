Is it a put down to call a fighter a Journeyman?

Outside of sports, journeyman carries no stigma. A journeyman carpenter or mechanic is someone you want on your crew.



Sports are different because everybody is trying to become champ. So a contender wants to prove he's not just a contender. And any fighter yet to become a contender is striving to become one. But at the end of the day, not all fighters can win a belt or even get to fight for one. So, one might say that MOST fighters who have more than a certain number of fights are journeyman!



But that's my not main question. Setting aside the dictionary or even usage by sportscasters, etc., do you consider calling a fighter a journeyman to be a put-down?



Personally, I'd rather it not be seen as an insult or even a minimization for the simple reason that there should be a handy way to respect fighters who never reach the upper echelon.