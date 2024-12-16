Is it a good idea to buy a punching bag at 44 years old?

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,536
- Reaction score
- 8,801
It's been over 20 years since I've done some work on a punching bag. 44 is not that old but getting injured is catastrophic to my profession.
I was thinking of getting a punching bag with a stand
If I should, which type and how heavy of a bag should I get? Should I get a free standing bag or get an actual stand?
I was thinking of getting a punching bag with a stand
If I should, which type and how heavy of a bag should I get? Should I get a free standing bag or get an actual stand?