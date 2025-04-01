Is it a bad time to go to school as a graphic designer?

F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,916
- Reaction score
- 2,522
Do graphic designers have much of a future? A girl I know is going to univesity in Utah to become a graphic designer. She's taking out loans to pay for it.
AI just barely started and even at this stage, you can ask different AI systems to just make you an image by asking it and providing details of what you want designed. People can even make short video clips now out of nothing.
I thought this was a very bad idea for her to choose this career, but I didn't mention it. She seems very happy and hopeful with being a graphic designer.
AI just barely started and even at this stage, you can ask different AI systems to just make you an image by asking it and providing details of what you want designed. People can even make short video clips now out of nothing.
I thought this was a very bad idea for her to choose this career, but I didn't mention it. She seems very happy and hopeful with being a graphic designer.