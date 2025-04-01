Is it a bad time to go to school as a graphic designer?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,916
Reaction score
2,522
Do graphic designers have much of a future? A girl I know is going to univesity in Utah to become a graphic designer. She's taking out loans to pay for it.

AI just barely started and even at this stage, you can ask different AI systems to just make you an image by asking it and providing details of what you want designed. People can even make short video clips now out of nothing.

I thought this was a very bad idea for her to choose this career, but I didn't mention it. She seems very happy and hopeful with being a graphic designer.
 
even ai designer will need the designer's guidance with promts and additional edits, which will just bring another level of complexity and excellence in graphic design , so the girl will just have to learn more so she's able to use all ai and non ai tools to achive the best results
 
I have a friend who went to school for graphic design in the late 90s. He started with a small newspaper, went to a larger one, then a very large one in a big city. He transitioned to becoming a "creative director" for a large stadium that hosts sports, concerts, events, etc. He parlayed that into becoming creative director for a large sports franchise. I'd say he's done well for himself, and like most jobs, it's about your networking, timing, and taking advantage of opportunities.
 
Like everyone else, they'll have to adapt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
(Somewhat serious) I Think TELMU is an AI
Replies
3
Views
291
PBAC
PBAC
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Elon Musk wants to use AI to run US gov’t, but experts say ‘very bad’ idea
Replies
16
Views
244
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,610
Messages
57,106,744
Members
175,542
Latest member
Glupert

Share this page

Back
Top