Is Israel Oldsanya* official?

Title says it all. I really believe age has caught up.
115 fights totalWith almost a hundred of kickboxing fights.
I agree, can you imagine beating your biggest rival after 2 close losses and one controversial loss and reclaiming your title, the ultimate career high... And then needing to find a way to get exited and motivated about Sean fucking Strickland. The true hunger was gone after KO'ing Pereira. He looked good against Dricus and Imavov and I'm sure he trains very hard and goes through the motions but the mental edge is gone. He should quit now, while he's still somewhat ahead of the game.I feel like he was done after he knocked out Pereira.
It was the last and only thing he hadnt conquered yet.
After that, he sounds like he is almost accepting his fate.
He also relies heavily on his reflexes specially when backed up against the cage.
I also feel guys like Imavov, Strickland and DDP are way better than guys like Brunson, Costa, Gastelum or even Rob tbh.
So yes I think his time on the top have ended.
This is the dumbest comment I've ever read.I said it in another thread but I think it bears repeating.
In 2021 Israel Adesanya's friend and training partner Fau Vake was tragically killed by a sucker punch in the street. That's a terrible tragedy and a traumatic experience for everyone involved.
In that context, he went on to win a couple of more fights, culminating in getting that incredible KO of Pereira to avenge two losses and a robbery.
You are absolutely spot on about the lack of motivation for fighting Strickland. The Adesanya that beat Whittaker and Pereira wins easily.
old in fight years is accurate which is probably what OP meantHe's 35
115 fights total
It's still weird and inaccurate to call him old
