Is Israel Oldsanya* official?

I feel like he was done after he knocked out Pereira.



It was the last and only thing he hadnt conquered yet.



After that, he sounds like he is almost accepting his fate.



He also relies heavily on his reflexes specially when backed up against the cage.



I also feel guys like Imavov, Strickland and DDP are way better than guys like Brunson, Costa, Gastelum or even Rob tbh.



So yes I think his time on the top have ended.