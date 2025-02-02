  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Is Israel Oldsanya* official?

I was surprised he got hit by what he did. It was a basic 1-2 from what I recall with a fainted left hand and his head was in range and completely unprotected. Didn't even see it coming.

I don't know if Imavov set it up before that, but it didn't look like something an elite striker should get hit clean by.
 
Donezos?... Nah... There's still a few getting clobbered in the prelims to build up new talent left in that old carcass...

Wait wait wait! I got it !!!
McGregor's come back fight!!!!!!!
 
I feel like he was done after he knocked out Pereira.

It was the last and only thing he hadnt conquered yet.

After that, he sounds like he is almost accepting his fate.

He also relies heavily on his reflexes specially when backed up against the cage.

I also feel guys like Imavov, Strickland and DDP are way better than guys like Brunson, Costa, Gastelum or even Rob tbh.

So yes I think his time on the top have ended.
 
I agree, can you imagine beating your biggest rival after 2 close losses and one controversial loss and reclaiming your title, the ultimate career high... And then needing to find a way to get exited and motivated about Sean fucking Strickland. The true hunger was gone after KO'ing Pereira. He looked good against Dricus and Imavov and I'm sure he trains very hard and goes through the motions but the mental edge is gone. He should quit now, while he's still somewhat ahead of the game.
 
performance wise i didn't notice a downgrade at all, his opponents lately's came up with different kind of threats for a guy who's spent his title reign defending against not so stellar competitors.

i mean, Vettori was considered his potential worse matchup for years.
 
Hard to say because it's sherdog, where people like to pretend guys are in their prime until they're 50. Now of course literally anywhere else in the entire world of professional sports, people would laugh their asses off at you if you asked them if a 35 year old was still prime.

There's a reason you don't see many old dudes at the highest levels in most sports.
 
I said it in another thread but I think it bears repeating.

In 2021 Israel Adesanya's friend and training partner Fau Vake was tragically killed by a sucker punch in the street. That's a terrible tragedy and a traumatic experience for everyone involved.

In that context, he went on to win a couple of more fights, culminating in getting that incredible KO of Pereira to avenge two losses and a robbery.

You are absolutely spot on about the lack of motivation for fighting Strickland. The Adesanya that beat Whittaker and Pereira wins easily.
 
This is the dumbest comment I've ever read.
 
Maybe Imavov got his respect early throwing hard check-hooks with the lead-hand

But he bit so damn hard on the jab-feint and left his head sitting there completely unprotected for most notorious punch in all the mma’s, the over-hand
 
