Is Israel Adesanya overrated?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,788
- Reaction score
- 48,552
I know you are thinking 'oh the obligatory overrated thread after a bad loss'. But I thought I'd ask anyways. lol
I personally don't think he's overrated, I think fighters just cracked his code, studying him for years.
Physically he may not be as sharp. But I think he's as advertised as a fighter.
If he retires, he had a great run and at 35 is a good number to retire imo.
But if he does come back I hope it's his last fight win or lose.
I personally don't think he's overrated, I think fighters just cracked his code, studying him for years.
Physically he may not be as sharp. But I think he's as advertised as a fighter.
If he retires, he had a great run and at 35 is a good number to retire imo.
But if he does come back I hope it's his last fight win or lose.