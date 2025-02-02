  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Is Israel Adesanya overrated?

Is Israel Adesanya overrated?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I know you are thinking 'oh the obligatory overrated thread after a bad loss'. But I thought I'd ask anyways. lol

I personally don't think he's overrated, I think fighters just cracked his code, studying him for years.

Physically he may not be as sharp. But I think he's as advertised as a fighter.

If he retires, he had a great run and at 35 is a good number to retire imo.

But if he does come back I hope it's his last fight win or lose.
 
Of course not. JFC

If he was overrated why wasnt he on a three fight losing streak years ago?

He's been in alot of wars, he's slowing down, and probably cant take hits as well as he used to. Which is what happens....to everyone??

Are they ALL overrated?
 
No, I don’t think so

But he does have some weak points in his skills that a lot people has gloss over and rarely acknowledge over the years, Pertaining mainly to his Jiu Jitsu and Boxing defense.

I think he’s got a solid 2-4yrs left, but mainly just fun fights. I doubt he’s going to go through shark tank and improve or adapt his skills to get title again. It’s hard because there really isn’t fun fights for him around his weight aside from Page or Jiri.
 
No, I don’t think so

But he does have some weak points in his skills that a lot people has gloss over and rarely acknowledge over the years, Pertaining mainly to his Jiu Jitsu and Boxing defense.

I think he’s got a solid 2-4yrs left, but mainly just fun fights. I doubt he’s going to go through shark tank and improve or adapt his skills to get title again. It’s hard because there really isn’t fun fights for him around his weight aside from Page or Jiri.
Well put, thanks.
 
His career is winding down, but he's ultimately one of the best MWs of all-time. The losses don't undo anything he's accomplished. He's kinda become what Anderson Silva was when they fought each other.
 
No, I don’t think so

But he does have some weak points in his skills that a lot people has gloss over and rarely acknowledge over the years, Pertaining mainly to his Jiu Jitsu and Boxing defense.

I think he’s got a solid 2-4yrs left, but mainly just fun fights. I doubt he’s going to go through shark tank and improve or adapt his skills to get title again. It’s hard because there really isn’t fun fights for him around his weight aside from Page or Jiri.
I don't think Jiri would be a fun fight for Izzy or his fans.

Maybe his haters.
 
Because the forum doesn't distinguish sigs, this is how I read your post:

His career is winding down, but he's ultimately one of the best MWs of all-time. The losses don't undo anything he's accomplished. He's kinda become what Anderson Silva was when they fought each other.
He is a little bit overrated. Still a great career, just not the p4p goat some thought him to be.
 
We are talking about a multiple time sending champion. We are talking about a guy that lost the belt, and won it back. Do you understand how rare that is? Especially coming into the sport later in their combat career. He's a great fighter, without question.
 
