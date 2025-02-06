  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

is Islam's record now better than Khabib's?

I say so.

- Khabib won a vacant belt, so did Islam, but vs. Charles Oliveria (one of the goat LWs)... as opposed to... Al laquinta
- Defended (and really only ever fought) against 3 top guys @ Conor, Dustin & Justin

Islam has now defended 4 x, against 3 top guys, one of which he rematched and definitively head-kicked into the shadow realm. Better variety of wins, subs, more dangerous, way better striking... and fought better guys on the way to the belt imo.
 
Not at all, he still has that KO loss vs a nobody and 2 of those title defenses were against a guy from the lower division where he got beat up the first time they fought and second one was short notice for the midget. Unless he can go back in time and erase that loss,his record will always be worse than Khabib’s perfect one…
 
