is Islam's record now better than Khabib's?

I say so.
- Khabib won a vacant belt, so did Islam, but vs. Charles Oliveria (one of the goat LWs)... as opposed to... Al laquinta
- Defended (and really only ever fought) against 3 top guys @ Conor, Dustin & Justin
Islam has now defended 4 x, against 3 top guys, one of which he rematched and definitively head-kicked into the shadow realm. Better variety of wins, subs, more dangerous, way better striking... and fought better guys on the way to the belt imo.
