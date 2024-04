Alright, this is just getting silly lol you guys are making it out to seem like Dustin is an unranked late replacement.



Dude is a top 5 fighter, a vet, someone who has been in there with the LW GOAT in Khabib and an ATG LW in Charles Oliveira, a guy who has battled through adversity multiple times.



He is not the best grappler, yes. However, he is the best boxer at LW in my opinion and this is MMA, anything can happen from Dustin catching Islam coming in to Islam getting injured.



If you want to bet big, then bet big, but don't insult Dustin with these threads. I don't like his chances due to his age, fight mileage, and mediocre grappling compared to Islam, but I won't say he has no chance.



Remember, 99% of Sherdog was writing Holloway's obituary just a few days ago. You never know what will happen.