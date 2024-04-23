Is Islam Makhachev the most well-rounded fighter in MMA history?

Safwan ibn Muattal
Looking at the guy's skillset, he really has zero weaknesses. Statistically least hit fighter in MMA history, elite wrestler, elite ground game, KO'd one of the best strikers.
All the GOATs had weaknesses, but not this guy
- GSP: finishing ability
- Jones: boxing
- DJ: undersized, takedown defense
- Fedor: loopy punches, lower body takedowns
- Silva: takedown defense, can't lead
If only he fought more he'd already be a top 5 GOAT
