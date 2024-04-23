Is Islam Makhachev the most well-rounded fighter in MMA history?

Looking at the guy's skillset, he really has zero weaknesses. Statistically least hit fighter in MMA history, elite wrestler, elite ground game, KO'd one of the best strikers.

All the GOATs had weaknesses, but not this guy

- GSP: finishing ability
- Jones: boxing
- DJ: undersized, takedown defense
- Fedor: loopy punches, lower body takedowns
- Silva: takedown defense, can't lead

If only he fought more he'd already be a top 5 GOAT
 
GSP is a better striker and wrestler...probably better grappler as well. So, no.

Most of the fighters you listed are significantly more tested with substantial sample sizes compared to Islam. I mean you're saying DJ has suspect takedown defense, when he has had more title defenses than every champion in the UFC combined (including female).

Come on now lol, we could just as easily conjure that Islam doesn't have top tier stamina then.
 
DJ! When he started going muay thai on Cejudo I was like who is this, Anderson Silva? He always finds ways to surprise me.

giphy.gif
 
